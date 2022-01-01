“He beats people in their house, and tells them to go home” – Shannon Sharpe reacts to Joel Embiid’s confrontation with Kevin Durant, praises Philadelphia 76ers star

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has always been known as one of the most dominant big men in the NBA when he's at his best. But Embiid doesn't just dominate opponents with his play, he's also become one of the game's most competitive trash-talkers as well.

In the second of two wins against Philadelphia this season, Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant was seen telling the Sixers to "go home" as the game came to an end.

The Nets first beat the 76ers 114-109 on Oct. 22 in Philadelphia (the second game of the season). And then Brooklyn beat the 76ers 114-105 Dec. 16 on its home court. Durant had his outburst in that second game.

It's clear Embiid took notice of that display for the rematch between Eastern Conference rivals Thursday night, back in Brooklyn. During an impressive 110-102 victory over the conference leader, Embiid gave Durant a taste of his own medicine and told Durant and the Nets fans to go home as well.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" Friday, analyst Shannon Sharpe praised Embiid for his trash-talking, saying that this is exactly the type of player Embiid should be.

"I love this! Joel the troll, that's what he does," Sharpe said. "He beats people in their house, and tells 'em to go home."

Joel Embiid finding his groove for the Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid has been outstanding as of late

After getting off to an 8-2 start, the Philadelphia 76ers lost five straight games and seven of nine when Joel Embiid missed nine games with COVID-19. Philadelphia (19-16) has won four of its past five games and is riding a three-game winning streak after Thursday night's eye-catching win.

It's always dangerous for the rest of the NBA when the Philadelphia 76ers big man is motivated.

Embiid always provides life for the 76ers. In his last six games, Embiid has averaged 33.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 54.2%, including 47.8% from 3-point range. The Sixers are 4-2 in that stretch.

There's plenty of time for Philadelphia and Embiid to make a run at repeating their Eastern Conference championship. The superstar is one of the most dominant players in the league when he's on a roll. Plus, he's gotten help from rapidly improving second-year guard Tyrese Maxey.

If Embiid can maintain this level of production, the 76ers will be a force in the Eastern Conference, especially when the playoffs come around.

The 76ers have a good chance to continue their momentum. Four of their next five games will be at home. And four of the next five games will be against teams with losing records.

Philadelphia hosts the Houston Rockets (10-25) on Monday and visits the Orlando Magic (7-29) on Jan. 5. The 76ers then return home to face the San Antonio Spurs (14-19) on Jan. 7, the Charlotte Hornets (19-17) on Jan. 12 and the Boston Celtics (16-19) on Jan. 14.

