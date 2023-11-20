“He belongs on the Lakers”: NBA fans wheezing over fan who brutally injures himself on half-court shot for $55K

Often in NBA games, during halftime breaks and timeouts, the home teams interact with fans through a half-court shooting contest, and the Los Angeles Lakers are no exception. However, on Sunday night, an unfortunate incident happened in a side event to the Los Angeles Lakers' home game against the Houston Rockets.

A fan was offered to win $55,000 by just shooting a half-court shot, but he missed the shot, hurting his Achilles tendon.

Content creator King Charge, after showing the full clip of the probably now infamous half-court attempt on X, tweeted that he could not believe someone would get injured like that.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He said,

"No way this Lakers fan injured himself on the halfcourt shot."

Expand Tweet

One fan replied to the post, saying,

"Suit him. He belongs on the Lakers."

Expand Tweet

The video quickly went viral, and Charge reacted to one comment that said, "This blew up," referring to the body part the fan probably injured.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some X users noticed that the fan had injured his back too.

One fan said,

"Folks grabbed his back, fell, then grabbed his ankle."

Expand Tweet

Another X user said the fan might have blown his knee in the play.

Expand Tweet

NBA fans witness wild Rockets-Lakers battle despite half-court shot incident

Despite the unfortunate moment during the game, NBA fans were treated to an exciting finale between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

LeBron James, sporting a new shoe colorway that might be released for general sale soon, scored the game-winning free throw with 1.9 seconds left to lead the Los Angeles Lakers past the Houston Rockets, 105-104.

The new kicks could be a lucky charm as James set some NBA records in the win. He is now only the fourth player in league history with at least 10,500 assists, finishing with 10,504 after dishing eight dimes.

James also tied with Vince Carter for seventh in three-pointers made with 2,290 while also passing Clyde Drexler for eighth in steals with 2,208.

Coach Darvin Ham said this about James:

“That's the LeBron we’ve all come to know and love over these 21 years.”

NBA fans will still see more of James in the years to come, which means more of his legacy in action.