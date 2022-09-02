"He is the best two-way player on the planet and it ain't even close" - Richard Jefferson contemplates Gilbert Arenas' remarks over Giannis Antetokounmpo's skills

At just 27 years of age, Giannis Antetokounmpo has already done just about everything an NBA player can do.

He has spent less than a decade in the league. However, his list of individual accolades includes being a two-time MVP, Most Improved Player winner, Defensive Player of the Year, Finals MVP, and six-time All-Star. He also won the championship to boot.

The Milwaukee Bucks star is easily among the best players in the league at the moment. While many agree he is a generational talent, there are still some skeptics.

Recently, former Washington Wizards point guard Gilbert Arenas gave his thoughts on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Arenas didn't deny the Greek superstar's talent, but feels he still needs to learn the game and needs to play more minutes.

ESPN's Richard Jefferson has responded to Arenas by stating that Antetokounmpo is without a doubt the best two-way player in the game right now. He said:

"Like bro, okay we get it, but let's talk about wins, let's talk about impact on games, let's talk about intensity, defense, offense. He is the best two-way player on the planet and it ain't even close, it ain't even close."

Giannis appeared in 67 games last season, and averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.4 blocks per contest.

Is Richard Jefferson right about Giannis Antetokounmpo being the best two-way player today?

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

When you look at all the top players in the NBA right now, it's hard to go against what Jefferson said. There aren't many players that can match up to Giannis Antetokounmpo with respect to leaving an impact on both sides of the floor.

For starters, the Bucks star is one of the most unstoppable forces in the league. Even with his 3-point shot being lackluster, defenses have been unable to slow him down at the rim. His combination of size, speed and strength is a rarity in basketball.

The only player that can even come close to Antetokounmpo in those regards is Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid. Over the past two years, he too has been a nearly unstoppable force on a nightly basis.

While Embiid is also impactful on both sides of the floor, Antetokounmpo holds a marginal edge because of versatility. The 76ers big man is an elite-level defender, but most of his damage is done around the rim. Meanwhile, the "Greek Freak" can protect the rim and guard on the perimeter as well.

Antetokounmpo's journey has been a truly remarkable one and he is likely to keep adding to his already incredible list of laurels.

