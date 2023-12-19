"He is both the best & worst actor" - Nikola Jokic starring in hilarious horse commercial with Nuggets teammate leaves fans in splits

Two-time NBA MVP, reigning champion and Finals MVP Nikola Jokic took part in a horse commercial along with his Denver Nuggets teammate Peyton Watson, where the Serbian All-Star big man visits a hotel along with a pony while walking next to the pool with Watson.

The commercial created mixed reactions among Nuggets fans, who took to social media and shared their thoughts on Jokic's acting skills.

"Nikola is both the best and worst actor."

"Why is Jokic dressed like he's in squid game."

"Jokic looking for assists off the court too. Nuggets culture elite."

"HOLD UP, JOKIC IS DOING COMMERICALS NOW."

"This is terrible. This will never air outside of Colorado thankfully."

"Taco Bell & Coca Cola sure missed the boat on having Jokic as a spokesman."

"This is a pony!"

Nikola Jokic not happy with how the Denver Nuggets played in final minutes vs the Thunder

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are trying to maintain a top-four push in the West and come closer to the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (20-5). The Nuggets trail the Timberwolves by 3.5 games (18-10).

They had the chance to close the gap but lost to the OKC Thunder after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's game-winner (118-117). The Thunder are second in the West with 17 wins and eight losses.

Nikola Jokic didn't like how the Nuggets ended Saturday's game and said they allowed OKC to stay alive until the end.

"It's not supposed to be a close game. We were up 8, I don't know three minutes to go or whatever. Usually, we finish the game really well. But they were attacking the paint; it seems like they were scoring easy, and we didn't score, so that was the difference in the game," he said via Sports Illustrated.

Denver found a way to bounce back two days after their blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks (104-130). The Mavericks are also a contender in the West, with a 16-10 record.

"They were playing great. But everybody played great on their team. They were just sharing the ball. There was a lot of open shots for them. They played a really good game," Doncic said on Denver, via NBA.com.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic has another MVP-caliber season with averages of 26.3 ppg, 12.3 rpg and 9.4 apg in 27 appearances.