Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 18, 2023

There are 11 games on the NBA schedule on Monday night, and one of them is the highly-anticipated Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets matchup. It's the second of the season between two of the best teams in the Western Conference. On that note, let's look at the preview for the Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets, including the prediction and betting tips.

The Mavericks are looking to build up some momentum after beating the Portland Trail Blazers in their last game. The Nuggets, meanwhile, are trying to get back to the win column after losing to the OKC Thunder in a classic on Saturday night.

Monday's game is the 188th regular-season meeting between Dallas and Denver, with the Mavericks ahead 96-91 in the all-time head-to-head matchup. They have split the last 10 matchups, but the Nuggets beat the Mavericks 125-114 on Nov. 3.

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets is scheduled for Monday at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The game begins at 9:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SouthWest-Dallas and Altitude Sports in Denver.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+235) vs Nuggets (-280)

Spread: Mavericks +7.5 (-115) vs Nuggets -7.5 (-105)

Total (O/U): Mavericks -110 (o238) vs Nuggets -110 (u238)

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets preview

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a 130-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. Luka Doncic had a monster game with 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, while Tim Hardaway scored 25 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets barely lost to the OKC Thunder 118-117 last Saturday after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit the game-winning basket. Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, while Michael Porter Jr. added 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets predicted lineups

The Dallas Mavericks have five players on their injury report, including starters Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II. Coach Jason Kidd will have to adjust and use a starting lineup of Luka Doncic, Dante Exum, Derrick Jones Jr., Grant Williams and Dwight Powell.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets have three starters on their injury report – Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Murray and Gordon are listed as probable, so they are likely playing against the Mavericks.

Coach Michael Malone is expected to use Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and Justin Holiday in his starting five.

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets betting tips

Luka Doncic has an over/under of 34.5 points against the Denver Nuggets, which is lower than his season average of 32.7 points per game. Doncic is favored to go over, as he's averaging 35.8 points per game in his last five games.

Nikola Jokic is favored to go over 27.5 points on Monday. Jokic is averaging 27.0 points per game this season but has not scored more than 26 points since Dec. 2 against the Sacramento Kings. He has gone under 27.5 points in his last six contests.

Jokic also has an over/under of 12.5 rebounds, which is slightly below his season average of 12.4 rebounds per game. "The Joker" is still favored to grab more than 13 rebounds even though he has only done it in two of his last five games.

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets prediction

The Dallas Mavericks are the underdogs heading into Monday's game because they are without two starters. The Denver Nuggets are also at home, where they are 10-2 this season.

Oddsmakers are predicting a win for the Nuggets, but the Mavericks are likely to cover the spread. The total is predicted to go under, as the total has gone under four times in Denver's last six games.

