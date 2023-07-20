“He better get a pistol them punches suck” – Jordan Poole working on his boxing skills has NBA fans in shambles

Everyone is looking forward to seeing Jordan Poole make his debut with the Washington Wizards following his trade from the Golden State Warriors at the start of the offseason. While players are busy working on their game this summer, Poole surprised fans by taking up boxing.

Fans were caught off guard by Poole's decision to work on his punches as it's known around the league that he got into trouble with Draymond Green. Prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, the 6-foot-4 guard was punched by the four-time champion during practice.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans who saw his boxing video didn't hesitate to comment on how he's preparing to get into a fight with someone. Here are the best reactions from fans about Poole's boxing workout.

Jason @jason23lake @LegionHoops @_JordanJimenez He better get a pistol them punches suck

HollowFrobe @the_only6 @LegionHoops @_JordanJimenez Get ready for that right dray lol it’s coming

𝑳𝑨𝑲𝑬𝑹𝑺 𝑭𝑨𝑵𝑨𝑻𝑰𝑪 @LakersBetta @LegionHoops @_JordanJimenez don't even gotta comment on this bro we all thinking the same thing

Dani @Danizeh @LegionHoops @_JordanJimenez Never thought I’d say this but Wizards vs Warriors will be a movie

PlaybyPlayBark @playbyplaybark @LegionHoops @_JordanJimenez His pops set this up. I’m sure

bxrry @bxrrylol @LegionHoops @_JordanJimenez Bro preparing for the rematch

cin @cinxeo @LegionHoops @_JordanJimenez Bros getting ready to his first game back in GSW

Mob @MobHoops @LegionHoops @_JordanJimenez Draymond and Poole boxing match

Bucketsquad @BucketSQD @LegionHoops @_JordanJimenez The next warriors wizards game is about to be a movie

Will @willmul5 @LegionHoops @_JordanJimenez A year too late

Vegas Sports @LV_Dalton @LegionHoops @_JordanJimenez No wonder he didn’t fight back

Jason @jason23lake @LegionHoops @_JordanJimenez Why he punch like Cj from San Andreas

It's clear that there's animosity between the two former teammates. Poole was interviewed about his relationship with his former teammates and the young star mentioned that he talked to guys like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Unfortunately, he didn't name Green as one of the people he talked to when he was traded.

The four-time All-Star, on the other hand, lightly threw shade at his former teammate when naming a player from the Wizards.

The matchup between the Wizards and Warriors will likely be watched by many. Both teams haven't released their schedules, but most fans are expected to watch their first game of the season, especially Poole's return to Chase Center.

You might also be interested in reading this: "He is a soft a** b**ch" - Jordan Poole-Draymond Green conflict reaches tipping point as Wizards star's dad retaliates

Jordan Poole's father weighs in on the Draymond Green situation

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Warriors fans weren't expecting Jordan Poole's exit from the team to be this dramatic. He was poised to take the torch from the iconic trio of the organization, but clearly, that won't be the case anymore. Poole's father, Anthony, recently gave his piece about the situation between his son and the defensive forward.

"I’m stand on this that’s is some bs." Anthony tweeted. "Jp was his guy and he avoid me all last yr. He is a soft a** b**** and I’m standing on this and he didn’t apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want."

Green didn't waste his time and responded to Jordan's father on Twitter.

"That's so cute... it's impossible to avoid you an arena for a year champ." Green replied. "I got get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don't go over well amongst men."

So far, Anthony hasn't made a response to Green on Twitter.

Also read: Draymond Green's revelations about Jordan Poole 'punch' incident have broken the internet - "That boy in Washington now"

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence