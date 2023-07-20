“He better get a pistol them punches suck” – Jordan Poole working on his boxing skills has NBA fans in shambles

Everyone is looking forward to seeing Jordan Poole make his debut with the Washington Wizards following his trade from the Golden State Warriors at the start of the offseason. While players are busy working on their game this summer, Poole surprised fans by taking up boxing.
Fans were caught off guard by Poole's decision to work on his punches as it's known around the league that he got into trouble with Draymond Green. Prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, the 6-foot-4 guard was punched by the four-time champion during practice.
Fans who saw his boxing video didn't hesitate to comment on how he's preparing to get into a fight with someone. Here are the best reactions from fans about Poole's boxing workout.
It's clear that there's animosity between the two former teammates. Poole was interviewed about his relationship with his former teammates and the young star mentioned that he talked to guys like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Unfortunately, he didn't name Green as one of the people he talked to when he was traded.
The four-time All-Star, on the other hand, lightly threw shade at his former teammate when naming a player from the Wizards.
The matchup between the Wizards and Warriors will likely be watched by many. Both teams haven't released their schedules, but most fans are expected to watch their first game of the season, especially Poole's return to Chase Center.
Jordan Poole's father weighs in on the Draymond Green situation
Warriors fans weren't expecting Jordan Poole's exit from the team to be this dramatic. He was poised to take the torch from the iconic trio of the organization, but clearly, that won't be the case anymore. Poole's father, Anthony, recently gave his piece about the situation between his son and the defensive forward.
"I’m stand on this that’s is some bs." Anthony tweeted. "Jp was his guy and he avoid me all last yr. He is a soft a** b**** and I’m standing on this and he didn’t apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want."
Green didn't waste his time and responded to Jordan's father on Twitter.
"That's so cute... it's impossible to avoid you an arena for a year champ." Green replied. "I got get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don't go over well amongst men."
So far, Anthony hasn't made a response to Green on Twitter.
