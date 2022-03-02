“He blocks shots like Bill Russell” - Marc J. Spears heaps high praise on Gonzaga star Chet Holmgen

Gonzaga Bulldogs freshman Chet Holmgren continues to have the basketball world buzzing with his play on the court.

Coming into the 2021-22 NCAA season, Holmgren was a popular preseason favorite to become the first overall selection in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft.

After some promising performances from other prospects in the class, many wondered if the talented freshman was a "lock" to hear his name called first on draft night.

It wasn't until Holmgren started to find his groove that he's taken the basketball world by storm. Listed at 7'0", 195 pounds, Holmgren stands out immediately with his thin frame on the court.

It's not until you start watching closely that you notice the impressive talent that the 19-year-old freshman displays on the basketball court. Holmgren continues to impress basketball fans and NBA scouts worldwide.

A dominant shot blocker, Holmgren has even started to get the attention of the media in the NBA.

Speaking on the "Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective" podcast, NBA writer Marc J. Spears gave Holmgren a ringing endorsement when it comes to his ability on the defensive side of the ball.

"He does stuff defensively that I haven't seen...He blocks shots like Bill Russell. Like, he grabs it with two hands on the glass. I don't know anybody that really does that on a regular basis."

Chet Holmgren and Gonzaga preparing for the NCAA Tournament

As the final weeks of the NCAA season approach, Chet Holmgren and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are looking like a team that could make a serious run at the national championship.

After a strange week of college basketball that saw a number of teams in the top-10 lose, Gonzaga still remains one of the top teams in the country.

The team currently finds itself with an overall record of 24-3 this year and looks to have one of the deepest rosters in the country with a number of key veteran pieces.

Chet Holmgren continues to be the prized possession of the Bulldogs team, as his combination of size and two-way versatility has had NBA scouts around the league drooling.

A generational shot blocker with the ability to step outside and stretch the defense from three-point range, there's going to be plenty of attention on Holmgren throughout the NCAA tournament.

In his last eight games, Holmgren has averaged 15.4 points, 12.0 rebounds and 4.1 blocks while shooting 58.5% from the field and 40.6% from three-point range.

