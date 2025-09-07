“He burns out”: Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate fires stinging warning to Knicks’ new coach at Tom Thibodeau’s expense

Michael Jordan’s former teammate, Stacey King, issued a sharp warning to new New York Knicks coach Mike Brown on Wednesday. The former Bulls forward cautioned Brown about his new role, bringing up former Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.

Speaking on his “Gimme the Hot Sauce” podcast on Wednesday, King shared his thoughts on the Knicks’ decision to hire Brown. The four-time NBA champion didn’t hold back, delivering a sharp warning.

"Mike Brown is going to take over that Knicks team. Tom Thibodeau to me, if you got Tom Thibodeau this year, the Knicks get to the finals," he said (TS- 13:30). "I think New York jumped the gun on that. I think they needed a scapegoat for the reason why they flamed out the way they did. And it was easy to blame Tom Thibodeau . I think they're going to regret that."

Continuing to speak on Brown's appointment, King believed he was not the right man for the job and would "burn out" quickly.

"I don't think Mike Brown is the coach to take them that far. Mike Brown's had many opportunities to take teams places and he burns out as well," King added.

Tom Thibodeau joined the Knicks in 2020, winning NBA Coach of the Year in 2021 and leading the team to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years in 2025. Despite his achievements, Thibs was let go in June, a move that shocked many.

After multiple attempts to sign other coaches, the Knicks finally settled for former Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown, who hopes to lead them to their first NBA title since 1973.

Michael Jordan's former teammates offer their views on the Last Dance documentary: "They cut it up."

Netflix’s 2020 documentary "The Last Dance" chronicled Michael Jordan’s run with the Chicago Bulls, but not all his teammates were happy with how they were portrayed.

Speaking on Stacey King’s podcast on Wednesday, former teammate Horace Grant shared his thoughts on how his interview was edited in ways that didn’t sit right with him.

"They cut that thing like sliced. I mean, I'm sitting there, I could not believe it, to be honest," he said. (TS- 31:38 onwards)

King also offered his thoughts on the docuseries, claiming the documentary should have focused more on the team rather than just Michael Jordan.

"The Last Dance should have been based on what that team was going through, how hard it was to repeat," he expressed.

The Last Dance has earned huge plaudits from fans, but left more to be desired from Michael Jordan's teammates.

