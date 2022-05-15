“He called himself a dynasty already, so you’ve got to figure” - 3x NBA champion fires shots at Dillon Brooks for his remarks against Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry isn't fazed by Dillon Brooks' statements, as he's apparently used to Brooks saying "crazy things."

After the loss in Game 6, Brooks called them "old" and said that the aging roster could soon feel the wrath of the young Memphis Grizzlies squad. As reported by The Athletic's Sam Amick, Curry was asked about Brooks' comments. He responded by saying:

"He’s said a lot of crazy things...He called himself a dynasty already, so you’ve got to figure. On to the next round. Western Conference finals, we’re back. Let’s goooo!"

The Golden State Warriors have advanced to the Western Conference Finals after beating the Grizzlies in six games. They will make an appearance in the conference finals for the sixth time in eight years.

Despite being the higher seed, the Grizzlies were considered the underdogs in the entire series. That was because they were perceived as the inexperienced young team who were up against the championship-tested veterans in Golden State.

Unsurprisingly, the players were not happy with the result, and many Memphis fans cursed the Warriors.

Brooks has spoken out against Golden State on many occasions. He threw a shade at Andre Iguodala after the latter was traded from the Grizzlies and called themselves a "dynasty". Brooks was wildly mocked for that statement, and Curry also referred to that as well.

Dillon Brooks has attacked Golden State Warriors multiple times

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors against Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors fanbase has a lot of hate and animosity towards Dillon Brooks.

He has a strong reputation for being a dirty player who tends to intentionally hurt his opponents and has often faced backlash for his actions. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Brooks "broke the code" after the latter injured Gary Payton II during the conference semifinals.

Moreover, the reason why Brooks is in the spotlight now is because he has called the Warriors "aging" and "old." The Warriors just beat them in a seven-game series, but not only did Brooks not show class, he doubled down and insulted them, saying:

"We're young, and they're getting old. So they know we're coming every single year."

Brooks ended Gary Payton II's series after a hard foul that resulted in an ejection and suspension. He then brutally pushed Curry in Game 6 and received a flagrant penalty for that as well.

Hence, it's not surprising that Steph Curry is not affected by the statements that Brooks made, as the latter is known for not talking sense. Even though Curry doesn't care about his comments, Bay Area fans are certainly not fond of Dillon Brooks.

