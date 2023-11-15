"He came to my house" - Karlissa Saffold reveals rejecting Shaquille O'Neal after he dropped in at her house unannounced

In addition to his marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, which resulted in several children together, Shaquille O'Neal has been linked to a number of women over the years. From Flavor of Love season one winner Nicole Alexander, to former basketball player Laticia Rolle, O'Neal was often linked with a lady friend.

According to Karlissa Saffold, the mother of rapper Blueface, there was a time many years ago when big-name celebrities were interested in her. Back in 2002, after she appeared in the comedy movie Friday After Next, Saffold had celebrities such as Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent interested in her.

She also notably had the one and only Shaquille O'Neal interested in her. During a recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show, she spoke about the time Shaquille O'Neal was calling her while she was trying to put her kids to bed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You see they ain't say s**t, which one of 'em saying something? ... He (Shaq) came to my house and the damn- Jonathan was woke up, and he was calling and calling and calling. In front of my house. And Jonathan was- I'm trying to put him to sleep."

"You know I don't want him to know I got the kids, and couldn't put him to sleep, so I just stopped answering."

Shaquille O'Neal's biggest regret in life, how it connects to Karlissa Saffold's story

After his divorce from Shaunie O'Neal, Shaquille O'Neal was later linked to several women. While he seemed to be enjoying himself, and didn't hesitate to call up Karlissa Saffold, he calls his divorce one of his biggest regrets.

At the time of his divorce, it was alleged that he had an affair, something he confirmed in his 2011 book, Shaq Uncut: My Story. As a result of the marriage falling apart due to his infidelity, O'Neal feels as though he has no one but himself to blame.

While speaking with E! News in 2022, the Hall of Famer spoke about the situation, recalling how lonely he felt after his wife left him for good.

"You don't know how good you got something till it's gone. I mentioned about having a 76,000-square-foot house and nobody in there. That was all my fault. I didn't do the right thing, and I definitely paid for it."

Most recently, O'Neal has been linked to Annie Ilonzeh, with Big Diesel even referring to Ilonzeh as his 'rumored girlfriend'. While the couple haven't confirmed the relationship, the latest indications from Legit.NG indicate they're still together.