"He can go get you 40 if you ask him to get 40" - Skip Bayless believes Ben Simmons is much better fit for Brooklyn Nets than 3x All-Star

Brooklyn Nets superstar Ben Simmons is yet to suit up for his new franchise after the Philadelphia 76ers traded him at the midseason deadline. Back problems have plagued the Australian, but the Nets expect him to return when training camp starts next month. However, there have been rumors of the Nets potentially trading Simmons for Donovan Mitchell.

With the three-time All-Star on the market, rumors have been circulating of the Nets possibly doing the deal. However, on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Skip Bayless said this trade would be a grave mistake for the Nets. Bayless said that Simmons is a better fit for the Brooklyn Nets than Donovan Mitchell.

"Would the Brooklyn Nets really want Donovan over Ben Simmons? Because I would say a big no to that. Because, to me, Ben Simmons is a way better fit in Brooklyn than Donovan ever would be, and again, that’s a close call.

"I don't think Donovan Mitchell is more valuable than Ben Simmons because he's shown me, he's proven that he can make All-Star teams, he can make first-team All-Defense. He has showed capability that on any given night he can go get you 40 if you ask him to get 40" Bayless said.

The Utah Jazz want to cash in on Mitchell because CEO Danny Ainge doesn't believe the guard is good enough to headline a franchise. However, after adding significant draft capital in the Rudy Gobert trade, the price for Donovan Mitchell has become steep.

The Brooklyn Nets can't have Simmons and Mitchell on the roster together. No team in the NBA can acquire two players via trade under the designated rookie scale extension.

Who is a better fit for the Brooklyn Nets?

Donovan Mitchell and Ben Simmons in action

Donovan Mitchell and Ben Simmons are three-time All-Stars who contended for the Rookie of the Year in 2018. However, the Brooklyn Nets can only have one.

Donovan Mitchell is a pure scorer. The guard can average 25 points and possesses a perimeter threat. However, Mitchell is a defensive liability as he is under-sized. He isn't a quintessential point guard but plays better as an off-guard.

On the other hand, Ben Simmons is a floor general who is arguably the best defensive player in the league. Simmons can look over the opposing guard and orchestrate the offense, given his size and length.

With the Nets already possessing bonafide scorers like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons fits alongside them. Simmons' defense also gives him an edge, as the Nets were one of the worst defensive teams in the league last season.

