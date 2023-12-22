"He can make some free throws": Steve Novak mockingly throws shade at Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. as his kids warm-up

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been struggling mightily with his free-throw shooting this season. So, ahead of Milwaukee’s home matchup against the Orlando Magic on Thursday, Bucks TV analyst Steve Novak took a playful shot at the two-time MVP.

As Antetokounmpo was warming up with his sons, Liam, and Maverick Shai, the camera zoomed in on his youngest child dribbling the basketball. Novak then joked that the two-year-old may be a better free-throw shooter than his father.

“Look at this guy. I guarantee you, he can make some free throws,” Novak said.

Through 26 games, Antetokounmpo is shooting just 66.2% at the line on 11.2 attempts per game. The percentage marks the third worst of his career. The seven-time All-Star shot a career-worst 63.3% at the line in the 2019-20 season. Additionally, he shot just 64.5% last season.

While Novak was not nearly the same level of player as Antetokounmpo throughout his 11-year career, he was still an elite shooter. The sharpshooter shot 87.7% at the line for his career. So, Novak certainly has the authority to speak about shooting.

Giannis Antetokounmpo playing through injury against Magic

Giannis Antetokounmpo was initially listed as questionable to play against the Magic due to a right midfoot sprain. However, the Bucks superstar was ultimately cleared to play through the injury.

Antetokounmpo has only missed one game this season. That came back on Nov. 15 when the Bucks defeated the Toronto Raptors 128-112. So, he continues to be one of the NBA’s most durable superstars thus far.

Additionally, Antetokounmpo has been dominant in December. Entering Thursday’s contest, he is averaging 32.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game on 63.4% shooting over eight games this month.

Meanwhile, the Bucks (20-7) are riding a five-game winning streak.

