"Human embodiment of poorly trained Chihuahua" - NBA fans roast Patrick Beverley for slick response to Giannis Antetokounmpo-Pacers clash

Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley shared his pettiness when he talked about the incident with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Indiana Pacers.

Giannis charged after the ball when he dropped 64 points against Indiana. Things escalated quickly after the Pacers wanted to give the game ball to their rookie, Oscar Tshiebwe, as he scored his first bucket in the NBA that night.

Beverley recently shared on the Pat Bev Podcast what he would have done if Giannis chased him for the game ball.

"I would have poked a hole in that b****," Beverley said on what he would have done. "Beat me? Put 60 on me? Yeah, you can have this ball.

"Then I thought about it and I'll peel that b**** like orange. Pieces of that b****, you want it? Here. Or I'll sign that motherf*****, here you go. They said thet wanted to give it to their rookie. Then I heard they gabe him the wrong ball. The NBA a big a** soap opera and I love this s***.

"Then the next day, they sign James Johnson, Indiana wild."

Fans on Reddit reacted to what Beverley said and shared their take on his opinion. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

Patrick Beverley isn’t happy with the Warriors not giving Klay Thompson an extension

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson hasn’t received an offer for an extension for his contract yet. Patrick Beverley is one of the people who are still surprised about the Warriors taking their time in signing their star to an extension.

"Klay Thompson, why doesn't he have an extension yet?" Beverley said. "...This man brought championships to that organization. Like, was on on their way to get another one, if he don't f*** up his knee. They just won a championship, 2 years ago... It wasn't a Splash Brother, it was Splash Brothers."

According to sources, the talks for a new deal haven’t started. Thompson is in the last year of his five-year, $190 million contract. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season if he doesn’t get a new deal.

The five-time All-Star is averaging 17.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 37.6% from three this year.

