"He can outrun everybody, he can outjump everybody" - Charles Barkley once recalled being blown away by Michael Jordan following first interaction

Charles Barkley consistently entertains fans with insightful stories when he co-hosts the Steam Room podcast alongside close friend and colleague Ernie Johnson.

During an episode featuring Ben Affleck, Barkley recounted an anecdote of his initial encounter with Michael Jordan.

Ben Affleck's "AIR" had just hit the theatres when this particular edition of the Steam Room podcast came out. The actor shed light on how it was a remarkable experience working alongside Jordan. This led Ernie Johnson to ask Barkley about initial encounter with "His Airness."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Barkley fondly reminisced about the 1984 Olympic trials, where he and MJ instantly clicked"

"When I went to the 84 Olympic trials, we had 120 people and we go 120, 100, 80, 60, 40, 20, 16. So I spent the whole time, and me and Michael (Jordan) for some reason clicked."

Barkley said that he was ultimately cut from the trials, an experience that left him dejected:

"For some reason, I got cut so I’m going to the airport with John Stockton, Karl Malone, Tara Porter and myself.”

Following this, he recounted a conversation with his coach about Jordan and how he stood out in comparison to anyone else in the gym:

"There’s a guy, he’s about an inch taller than me, he can outrun everybody, he can outjump everybody, his name is Michael Jordan.”

Barkley's tone showed his sheer astonishment at witnessing Jordan's skills.

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan's relationship has taken a nosedive over the years

The relationship between Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan has deteriorated significantly

During their playing days, Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan developed a strong and enduring bond. However, in recent years, their relationship suffered a decline and they are not even on talking terms.

In an interview with 60 Minutes' Jon Wertheim, Barkley said that the relationship took a major downturn over comments he made about Jordan's management of the Charlotte Hornets.

Recently, Michael Jordan sold his majority stake in the Hornets,.

Barkley said that Jordan took offense to his comments, and both haven't spoken since:

"And what I said, I think that he don't have enough people around him that are gonna tell him, 'No'. And he got really offended, and we haven't spoken."

As an analyst on TNT's "Inside the NBA," Barkley earns his living by offering candid opinions and firmly believes in avoiding double standards:

"I'm gonna do my job. Because I have zero credibility if I criticize other people in the same boat and not criticize my best friend."

Charles Barkley further highlighted that if their relationship is ever to be mended, the ball is in Jordan's court, saying that the Chicago Bulls legend has got his number.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)