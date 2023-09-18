Indiana Pacers star Myes Turner was lavish in his praise for LA Lakers superstar LeBron James' court vision.

Over the years, the four-time NBA champion's excellent court vision has been one of the big talking points. While James is a forward by position, he's also versatile and has all the requisites of a point guard, making him one of the better playmakers in the modern-day NBA.

Turner, speaking on Run Your Race, heaped praise on the 38-year-old for his basketball acumen and attributes that have cemented him in the pantheon of greats.

"LeBron James is one of the smartest mo**erf**kers I have ever played against. … he sees things before it happens.

James' high IQ coupled with his excellent reading of real-time game situations makes him a legitimate threat on any given day. Even in the twilight of his illustrious career, he has performed at a high level and his on-court awareness and vision have played key roles in his longevity.

Meanwhile, Turner was one of the sought-after players by the Lakers last season after their disastrous start. The Lakers and the Pacers were reportedly in conversations about trade packages centering around Russell Westbrook for Turner and his sharpshooter teammate Buddy Hield, but a move didn't pan out.

However, the Lakers did make smarter moves by shipping Westbrook and landing D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. They also traded Kendrick Nunn to the Washington Wizards, for Rui Hachimura to make for a fruitful trade window.

Following the moves, they made Western Conference Finals, something not many believed was on the cards.

Can LeBron James win another NBA Championship?

As he returns to the Purple and Gold for his 21st season in the NBA, all eyes will be on LeBron James to see if he can add another trophy to his collection.

Statistically, James has continued to produce consistently, averaging 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 55 games last season. However, his injury woes are a concern.

In his last three seasons with the Lakers, James has played 45, 56 and 55 games respectively, leading the Lakers to the playoffs twice.

He last won a championship in the bubble in 2020 and was named the Finals MVP. While there's no doubt that James can churn out big numbers, age and mounting injuries could play spoilsport in his quest for a fifth ring.

Fortunately, the team has shaped up better during the offseason. The Lakers' front office ensured that they retained all the necessary components and surrounded James and Anthony Davis with a competent roster.

If the duo stay healthy for most of the regular season, there's a chance that LeBron James could win his fifth NBA title.