"He can surgically remove your heart" - Skip Bayless surprisingly praises LeBron James as Lakers' superstar records unique milestone

During their peak performance this season, the LA Lakers benefitted from LeBron James' all-around dominance, reminiscent of his status as the league's premier player.

At 39 years old and with 21 seasons under his belt, LeBron James has learned to conserve his energy wisely. When he's able to unleash his full intensity on both offense and defense, the Lakers become a formidable opponent, challenging to overcome.

Skip Bayless, known for his polarizing takes on the 20-time All-Star, took to 'X' to applaud his performance:

"LeBron James is STILL the best passer in basketball -- 13 assists in the first half at New Orleans. He can play bullyball, he can surgically remove your heart."

James showcased his unparalleled court vision, dismantling the Pelicans with his offensive prowess. Defensively, he posed a significant challenge to Zion Williamson, neutralising the Pelicans' primary threat effectively. By halftime, he had already secured a double-double, and by the conclusion of the Lakers' 124-108 victory, he notched a triple-double, further solidifying his impact on the game.

Securing a crucial victory, the Lakers solidified their position in the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. This achievement guarantees them two opportunities to progress further in the competition.

LeBron James reaches new career milestone

In the first half of Sunday's game, LeBron James achieved a significant milestone by reaching 11,000 assists for his career. This accomplishment also solidified his status as the first NBA player ever to achieve the remarkable feat of accumulating 40,000 points, 11,000 rebounds and 11,000 assists throughout his career.

Approaching the impressive career assist record held by Chris Paul, the 39-year-old James is closing in. As of Sunday's game, Paul boasts 11,888 assists, securing his place as third in NBA history in this category.

LA Lakers preview ahead of Sunday's win over New Orleans Pelicans

The victory solidifies L.A.'s position as the No. 8 seed in the NBA's Western Conference. Consequently, the same two teams will meet again in New Orleans on Tuesday for the NBA Play-In Tournament. The winner of this rematch will advance to face the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, in Round 1 of the playoffs.

The postseason landscape in the Western Conference is now clear. The Sacramento Kings will welcome the Golden State Warriors for a showdown in the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchup of the Play-In Tournament.

The victorious team will then confront the defeated side of the LA vs. New Orleans matchup, striving to clinch the coveted No. 8 seed and face off against the top-seeded OKC Thunder in the playoffs.