"He a cap rapper but s**t hard asl" - NBA fans react to LiAngelo Ball debuting song at 'Rolling Loud' after Tweaker success

Following the global success of Tweaker, LiAngelo Ball was invited to perform at Rolling Loud Los Angeles. Putting up a show on Day 1 of the festival, Ball even previewed an unreleased track that has left social media erupting with reactions.

During the act, fans quickly realized that Gelo was about to perform an unreleased song and the entire audience was in a frenzy.

His performance quickly went viral across social media and earned millions of views. While many fans praised his energy and stage presence, others shared mixed reactions, sparking a debate among enthusiasts.

“He a cap rapper but s**t hard asl can’t lie,” @JJayAvatar wrote.

“Bro got the stage presence of a paper clip,” a user criticized.

“I'm not gone hold you dawg might have found his career!! this s**t going!” a fan said.

“Lol this is corny,” another fan wrote.

“Dang he’s found his niche, amazing, god bless him he’s a star in his lane,” a fan commented.

“gelo cant miss,” one fan lauded Ball.

The upcoming track is set to be Gelo’s third hit, following the success of Tweaker and Can You Please (feat. GloRilla). Fans eagerly anticipate the song being featured in the Billboard Hot 100 chart soon after its release.

LiAngelo Ball accused of ignoring his children

LiAngelo Ball is thriving in his music career, but his personal life seems far more turbulent than he would’ve expected it to be. The middle child of LaVar Ball has found himself amid controversy following allegations from his ex-partner, Nikki Mudarris.

In Feb. 2025, Mudarris accused the rapper of infidelity, claiming he had abandoned her and their two children, LaVelo and LiNiyah. She revealed on social media:

“I want to clear this up and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3 1/2 years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I.”

Shortly after, reports surfaced that LiAngelo Ball gifted his new girlfriend a G-Wagon. This only fueled the fire as Mudarris called him out for neglecting his responsibilities as a father.

“I wear this on my wrist. You doing all this and you still haven’t sent your kids no money, that’s sad,” she commented.

The situation has since escalated into a heated back-and-forth online, with various individuals taking sides. However, LiAngelo Ball appears to be focused on his music despite the ongoing drama.

