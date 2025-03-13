"She out there wildin": Mazi VS shares alleged LiAngelo Ball message about Miss Nikki Baby’s infidelity

The internet is once again focused on LiAngelo Ball, the brother of Lonzo and LaMelo. This time, though, it has nothing to do with his basketball or music career. Instead, it concerns his purported communication with sports bettor/hip-hop artist Mazi VS about Ball's ex-girlfriend, Nikki Mudarris, aka Miss Nikki Baby.

Mudarris and Mazi went viral recently after they were seen together watching the game between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls. After the game, a woman came out and accused the hip-hop artist of infidelity.

On Wednesday, Mazi posted screenshots of his alleged conversation with LiAngelo Ball on his Instagram stories. In the message, the rapper behind the hit song "Tweaker" talked about suspecting Miss Nikki Baby's infidelity.

"Hey... keep your head up too cuz in the long run it's all good tht n***a def ain winnin n you... he'll find out in due time. N no... she out there wildin I had a gut feeling she was f***in maybe while pregnant," Gelo said in the message.

However, Mazi just laughed at all of it as he posted for all his followers to see.

"N***A EMOTIONAL... I CANT DO NOTHING BUT WIN," Mazi posted.

Mazi VS posted a photo of his conversation with Gelo on Instagram. (@mazivs/IG)

So far, Gelo hasn't addressed the recent post from Mazi VS.

LiAngelo Ball gets accused by Mudarris of not reaching out to his kids for more than a month

After a long relationship, Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball had two kids together. In July 2023, they welcomed LaVelo Anthony Ball, their firstborn child. Afterward, Mudarris gave birth to their daughter, LaNiyah Nicole Ball, in December 2024.

Amid the former couple's breakup and feud, however, Mudarris called out the rapper for not showing up for their kids. The realtor posted on her Instagram stories, claiming that Gelo has not reached out to their kids for at least six weeks.

"We pushing 6 weeks, your kids ain't hear from you yet!" Mudarris said in her Instagram story. "Diabolical. Exit the chat."

"This ain't little rap money, this that real money 😂" she continued. "No puppy. This the big dawg!"

"MF really tweakin' real life. No cap 🧢."

Aside from this issue, Miss Nikki Baby also accused the former G League player of abandoning her and their kids after impregnating another woman.

