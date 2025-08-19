  • home icon
"He should be careful": Brandon Jennings sends major warning to Patrick Beverley's NBA return after electric outing with Deja Kelly

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 19, 2025 13:21 GMT
Brandon Jennings sends major warning to Patrick Beverley
Brandon Jennings sends major warning to Patrick Beverley's NBA return after electric outing with Deja Kelly at SLAM Summer Classic. (Image Source: Imagn)

Brandon Jennings has sent a big warning to Patrick Beverley after his electric appearance at the SLAM Summer Classic alongside former Aces player Deja Kelly. On Monday, a video of Jennings balling his heart out at the SLAM Summer Classic surfaced online on Instagram.

In the video, the former Knicks guard is seen showing off his moves on the court. He looks fit and athletic in his movements as he makes a couple of tough, contested shots against the defenders guarding him.

Looking at Jennings' highlight clip, Gilbert Arenas found the perfect opportunity to fuel the beef between the former Knicks guard and Patrick Beverley. He dropped in the post's comment section and called out Beverley.

"🔥🔥🔥 @patbev21 u aint ready," Arenas commented.

Jennings ceased on the opening created by Arenas and shot his shot against the former Bucks guard, who is trying to make an NBA comeback.

"@nochillgil if he trying to get back in the league he should be careful I’m starting to feel like the old me," Jennings responded to Gilbert Arenas.
Jennings slams at Patrick Beverley&#039;s NBA return. (Credits: @shotbycozy/Instagram)
Jennings slams at Patrick Beverley's NBA return. (Credits: @shotbycozy/Instagram)

Despite the provocation online, Pat Bev has decided to remain silent on the subject.

What is the beef between Brandon Jennings and Patrick Beverley?

The beef between Brandon Jennings and Patrick Beverley started earlier this year, in March. During a playback recording with podcaster Gilbert Arenas, Jennings had called out several ex-NBA players in a conversation about the players he thought he could defeat in a one-on-one scenario.

The former Knicks guard did not mention Patrick Beverley in his intial call out. Howver, the former Bucks guard built on Jennings' statements and suggested an idea of a one-on-one tournament featuring professional hoopers and ex-hoopers.

After Beverley's suggestion, Jennings called out the former Bucks guard and said that he shouldn't be in this conversation as he never averaged even 10-points in his entire career. Pat Bev slammed back at Jennings and said that he averaged the same points as former Knicks guard in the post season and had an upper hand in rebounds and assists.

The beef furthur escaled when both former NBA players appeared together on a Gil Arenas playback livestream. During their apperance, Brandon Jennings doubled down on his claim that Beverley had never averaged 10-points in his career. Later, the former Bucks guard challenged Brandon Jennings to a one-on-one game.

"Alright, let's just be regular hoopers, then. Let's play," Beverley said.
"You can't insert yourself into nothin' you ain't qualified for," Jennings fired back later.

While the beef lit the competitive fire in both athletes, they have yet to face-off against each other in an official game.

