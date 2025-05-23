"He would cheap-shot you" - Ex-Knicks guard dubs Michael Jordan 'dirtiest player' while reflecting on off-court bond with Bulls legend

Former NBA player Chris Childs had something to say about Michael Jordan. In a recent interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Childs talked about what kind of player the former Chicago Bulls star was. While fans know Jordan as a superstar, those he faced had different opinions about him.

Chris Childs played for the New York Knicks from 1997 to 2000. He was a backcourt player who had a few run-ins with Jordan in his first season with the Knicks. Since he had retired, he didn't get to play against the six-time All-Star during the rest of his time with the franchise.

According to Childs, the Hall of Fame guard was one of the dirtiest players in the league. This isn't the only time the former Knicks guard has talked about Jordan in that manner. In the past, he's already aired his thoughts about MJ and is standing by what he said to this day.

"And what people don’t understand is Michael was one the dirtiest players who ever played the game… He would cheap-shot you and then look at the ref for help," Childs said about Jordan.

“One thing that I stood on from the beginning is that I’m a man like you’re a man and I want to be treated accordingly,” he added.

He claimed to have spent some time off the floor with Jordan during his tenure with Scoop B. When the former Bulls great departed from basketball, Childs claimed to have played golf with him.

However, he stayed true to what he said about his former competition. On the court, Childs said he disliked Michael Jordan. He said he disliked everyone who wasn't playing for the Knicks.

A former Knicks head coach dismissed Michael Jordan being a dirty player

Jeff Van Gundy has seen plenty of superstars come and go as a former head coach. During his time as the head coach of the Knicks during the 1990s, Van Gundy had the chance to go against Michael Jordan.

In a piece by Virgil Villanueva of Yahoo! Sports, Jeff Van Gundy explained that Jordan isn't a dirty player. However, the 14-time All-Star was extremely physical.

"You've got to compete against him and be as nasty as he is," said Van Gundy. "Everytime you block him out, he elbows a guy in the face. I'm not calling him dirty. He's an aggressive, physical player. He does whatever it takes."

During that time, players didn't hold back when stopping opponents on the floor. Like Michael Jordan, defenders were physical and would do everything to prevent whoever their guarding from scoring.

