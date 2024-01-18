Serious allegations that OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey may have had an improper relationship with an underage girl arose as footage circulated online on Nov. 19. Although the Newport Beach police investigated the matter, TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that the case has been closed with Giddey facing no charges.

No concrete evidence was found to warrant charges on the Thunder guard, despite the outcry on social media. Meanwhile, reports of the underage girl's family not willing to comment on the matter didn't help to add more context to the situation.

Following this report, numerous NBA fans were left baffled by the decision as they voiced their opinions via X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What a scumbag lmao. He clearly paid off the family for f****** an underage girl what a f***** joke," one user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

An NBA player's name being involved in serious allegations will always be a pause for concern for the league. Handling situations like this is one of the league's top priorities as it maintains its credibility while also exercising proper conduct with its players.

However, the NBA decided to let the authorities handle the investigation, as per TMZ Sports. With the verdict of Giddey's allegations, fans can't help but feel conflicted regardless if Josh Giddey was guilty or not.

What did NBA Commissioner say about the Josh Giddey investigations?

During an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was asked about the Josh Giddey situation.

"I think if you look back, I can't think of any circumstances where we've suspended a player based on an allegation alone," Silver said. "I'd also add, where there is a criminal investigation, we take a back seat. And so, you have an allegation, you have an ongoing criminal investigation, that impacts how the players and the Players Association can work with us."

"Because of course the player needs to protect his rights," Silver added. "So, I'm not going to say 'never, ever,' but I think this is the path we've consistently followed in the past. ... And that's where things currently stand."

Rushing to conclusions is never ideal, which was the path that Adam Silver wanted the NBA to continue doing. With the case closed, Josh Giddey continues his NBA career with the OKC Thunder, where he is in his third season.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!