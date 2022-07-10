“He was a cold blooded basketball killer and he’s got that in him” - Skip Bayless says there’s no way ‘in heaven or hell’ Michael Jordan would sit down with Isiah Thomas, says MJ is not a nice guy

The rivalry between NBA legends Michael Jordan and former Detroit Pistons point guard Isiah Thomas remains one of the most talked about. Both players have not seen eye-to-eye till this day, and it was proven recently.

Skip Bayless took to the Undisputed show to react to the beef between the two Hall of Famers. He acknowledged that Jordan would never have a sit down with Thomas to hash things out. Bayless stated that Jordan is not as nice as LeBron James. He also stated that his doggedness was what made him a "cold-blooded basketball killer," and that he remains as such.

"I'm not saying and never said he's a nice guy, because I would not call Michael a nice guy," Bayless said. "LeBron is a nice guy, and I think he really works hard to be a nice guy because, at heart, he's a nice guy. And he wants to be loved in ways Michael never cared and doesn't care about being loved."

"So if you ask Michael about the '85 All-Star Game, he's just gonna blurt it out again. Isiah froze me out and because of that Michael got even by freezing Isiah out of the '92 Olympics. But there's no way in heaven or hell that Michael is going to sit down with Isaiah because he doesn't sit down with anybody. Because in the end he was a cold-blooded basketball killer, and he's still got that in him."

Bayless also believes Michael Jordan is paying the price for holding grudges against colleagues. He stated the six-time NBA champion takes out his frustration on his team, the Charlotte Hornets.

"You know and I know that's why he was the greatest to ever play," he went on. "He was who he was because of this. Now he's gotta pay the price for it, which is loneliness later in your life and regret of 'I can't do what I do anymore.' And he's trying to get his frustrations through the team that he owns and operates, and he's a disaster at it."

Isaiah Thomas disagreed with Michael Jordan on the cause of their long-term feud

An recent article was published by the Inquisitr highlighted the origin of the Michael Jordan/Isiah Thomas rivalry. The article was built off MJ's comments during a 1992 Playboy magazine interview. In the interview, Jordan accused Thomas of freezing him out in the 1985 All-Star game, which he attributed to being the driving force behind their feud.

“If you go back and look at the film, you can see that Thomas was actually doing that," Jordan said. "Once it started getting around that he was freezing me out, that’s when the ill feelings started to grow between us.”

Thomas responded to the article, rebuffed the story and requested that Michael Jordan stop with the lies. He stated that the story was void of truth as the game was highly dominated by Magic and Sampson.

“Stop lying this story is not factual or accurate, tell the truth man,” Isiah tweeted. “Dr.J, Moses Malone, Larry Bird, Sidney Moncrief and I did not freeze you out. If memory serves me correct I was injured most of the second half and Bird had a broken nose. Magic and Sampson dominated the game.”

This feud between two of the biggest names in the NBA doesn't seem to have a likely ending soon.

