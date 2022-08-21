“He controlled the tempo of the game like nobody else … I knew I’d probably like him and then I’d lose my edge” - Larry Bird says he was never able to read Magic Johnson

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson became rivals as the lead players on their respective teams. The Boston Celtics legend revealed that he was in awe of Johnson's ability to control the game. Bird wrote about his relationship with Johnson in their book, "When the Game was Ours." In his introduction, Bird wrote he was never able to read Magic.

"I'd watch highlights of Magic after a game and I'd say, 'How did he do that?' He controlled the tempo of the game like nobody else I've ever seen. There were times when we played the Lakers, and I'd be the only guy back on one of their 3-on-1 breaks.

"Even though I'm not that quick, I used to be able to read the point guard in those situations and have an idea of which way he was leaning. Not with Magic. I never had any idea what he was going to do with that ball.

"We didn't like each other that much. It was too hard. We were trying to beat each other year after year, and people kept comparing us. I wanted what he had, so I didn't want to get to know him, because I knew I'd probably like him, and then I'd lose my edge."

After years of on-court rivalry, the two eventually became friends. Their friendship started after they filmed a Converse commercial in 1984.

Magic Johnson recruited Larry Bird to the USA Dream Team

The 1992 Dream Team featured some of the best talents in basketball history. They are currently regarded as the best international team in US history. However, there have been debates about the 2012 team doing better.

However, it took some of Johnson's convincing to form the team. The Laker great was responsible for recruiting Bird and Michael Jordan to the team.

Johnson talked about how he always wanted to play with Bird but never got the opportunity. Bird's initial decline due to a back injury fell on deaf ears as Johnson persisted.

"All you have to do is go stand in the corner or stand at the top of the key. You don’t have to do nothing else. I’m going to get you the ball, all you have to do is shoot it and make it. You can still do that, can’t you?"

Magic Johnson also called Jordan, saying it was on his bucket list to play with him and Bird.

"Listen, man, it’s been on my bucket list to play with you and Larry – and we’re going to have fun being with each other because we had never really hung out like that."

They went on to dominate the 1992 Olympics, with Charles Barkley as Team USA's leading scorer.

