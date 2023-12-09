“He cooked Kerr”: Suns’ DJ sends NBA fans wild after remixing Steve Kerr ‘South Beach club’ comment

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently compared the atmosphere inside the Footprint Center, the home of the Phoenix Suns, to a club. Specifically a South Beach club. Kerr said he could not hear anything inside the arena due to the "thumping club music."

His statement drew some laughs from members of the media, but Kerr insisted that he was serious and visibly frustrated, even asking:

"Can't we just have a basketball game anymore?"

The DJ at the Footprint Arena responded hilariously by creating a remix of Kerr's sentiments about the arena music, which was played during the Suns' most recent home game.

The viral post drew lots of reactions from fans on X.

"The DJ went in on Kerr," one user wrote.

"This is savage. They better play this when they play GS tho," posted another fan.

"As he should. Warriors always complaining about something," another wrote.

"The greatest move by anyone in a Suns jersey ever," a fan joked.

A fan of the Warriors appeared to lament being a fan of the organization, posting:

"We are the clowns of the league man."

Additionally, several fans praised the DJ for creating the remix, using various gifs, emojis and compliments to express their approval:

Steve Kerr and Steph Curry almost worked together under the Phoenix Suns

Steve Kerr became a minority owner of the Suns in 2004 and was also the team's general manager from 2007-2010. During that time, the Suns were a perennial playoff team, but they could never surpass their Western Conference rivals.

Kerr tried to improve the roster through trades to elevate them to true contender status. In 2009, the Suns failed to make the playoffs, being the ninth team in the West, and during the offseason, they tried to acquire Steph Curry.

"We tried to trade for him, and we thought we had a deal the night before the draft," Kerr told Rachel Nichols on Headliners. "It wasn't completed, but it was basically a discussion over the phone that we thought was done, and so when [Steph Curry] fell to number seven, our draft room erupted because we thought the deal was in place and Steph was gonna be a Phoenix Sun."

Although they did not get to work together with the Suns, things worked out for them.

Steve Kerr left the Suns to become the coach of the Golden State Warriors in 2014, and the two are still together. They have won four rings and want to add more to their collection.