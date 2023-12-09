"Similar kind of vibe": Steve Kerr compares surging Tyrese Haliburton to 'young' Steph Curry 

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is taking over the NBA with how he's leading the team this season. Haliburton led the Pacers to the Finals of the In-Season Tournament against the Milwaukee Bucks, which was led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Indiana hasn't lost a game in the In-Season Tournament. Their final test is a tough game against the LA Lakers, who also have not lost a game. Still, Haliburton isn't fazed with which team they face and is ready for what's to come.

With Haliburton's stellar play this season, many have praised him for it. That includes stars around the league who have witnessed him play. Recently, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked his opinion about the Pacers star and he likened him to a younger version of Steph Curry:

"I'm not surprised," Kerr said when asked about how Haliburton has been playing lately. "Coaching him this past summer, guy's a brilliant player. Very unique player just the way he sets up the game for the rest of his teammates and then can just stop on a dime and make a three at anytime. He puts a lot of pressure on the defense. He just sets a great tone and pace for his team, he's fun to play with, fun to coach.

"Almost like a young Steph [Curry]. Similar kind of vibe to him, there's something special about him."

Being compared to the Warriors superstar is one of the biggest compliments a player could get. With his stardom this season, Haliburton could achieve some of what Curry has done in his career.

Kerr was the head coach for the USA Men's Basketball team that participated in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Haliburton was part of the roster and has shown impeccable improvement since then.

Austin Reaves addresses Tyrese Haliburton's case for winning the In-Season Tournament MVP

The first edition of the In-Season Tournament is close to concluding with the Pacers and the LA Lakers meeting in the Finals. Some experts believe that Tyrese Haliburton has a shot of winning the MVP for the tournament once it's over.

Lakers' very own Austin Reaves shares the same sentiment, as he can't deny the dominance of Haliburton in the tournament:

"I told [D'Angelo Russell] before the season started that if they’re competing in the East, I think Tyrese has a chance to win an MVP at some point," Reaves said. "The way he plays, the unselfishness, he makes his teammates better."

While he does have a chance at winning MVP, he'll have to beat LeBron James and the Lakers first.

