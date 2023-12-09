Myles Turner boldly claims Pacers winning Tyrese Haliburton-Domantas Sabonis trade: "We won"

Just over a year ago, Myles Turner was ready to leave the Indiana Pacers because of his place within the team. However, things with the Pacers and of course for Turner have changed since Tyrese Haliburton set foot in Indiana via trade.

Just after Turner had openly spoken about his frustration with his place in the team, the Pacers made one of the best trades in their franchise history. They acquired Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield in return for Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, and Justin Holiday.

Turner told the Athletic that he thinks his team won the trade but he also believed that the Kings also got what they wanted alongside De’Aaron Fox in Sacramento.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I think we won the trade personally, but I’m biased of course,” Turner said. “I think it was mutually beneficial. Fox got something that he needed, and I got the point guard that I needed.”

Expand Tweet

After the Haliburton trade, Myles Turner not only got the center position (since Sabonis had left) but he also increased his production on the floor. He has found his groove on offense (feeding off of Haliburton’s passes) as well as defense.

Haliburton’s emergence, especially in this In-Season Tournament, has been one of the biggest news stories in the NBA. The Pacers, behind the magic of Haliburton, defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in the In-Season Tournament semifinals and will face the LA Lakers in the Final.

Haliburton has been the rejuvenating factor in the Pacers’ offense. Under his leadership, the Pacers have become the best offensive team in the league this season.

Myles Turner reveals how he wants to use his In-Season Tournament prize

Myles Turner is 27 years old and a veteran player on the Indiana Pacers' roster. He has become an integral part of the team and ahead of the In-Season Tournament Finals, the Pacers center revealed his plans for the $500,000 prize if the Pacers win the Final.

Turner said that he intends to focus more on investments and is buying land in Texas:

"I'm at that point in my career where I'm doing a lot of investments to make my money work for me…Starting to buy up land back in Texas. That's something I'm really trying to get into,” Turner said.

It certainly looks a smart move from Myles Turner, who is thinking in terms of long-term financial security and accumulating more assets along the line.

Moreover, Turner also acknowledged the other aspect of the prize money that might positively impact other players. He said that all the players who haven’t signed a lucrative contract with the team might be able to secure money for themselves and it could be life-changing for them.