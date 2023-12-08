Watch: Tyrese Haliburton & Myles Turner hit NBA In-Season Tournament red carpet in Prada & Versace outfits 

NBA star Tyrese Haliburton hit the red carpet ahead of the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament on Thursday. Indiana Pacers teammate Myles Turner also showed up dressed in a Versace outfit for their game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Pacers are excited to play and possibly win the first NBA Cup. They won all of their four group games. On Thursday, they faced the Bucks, a team that has enough experience and star power to win the cup.

NBA champion Richard Jefferson welcomed the stars on the red carpet. He interviewed as many players as he could, asking them about their outfits. The point guard and center were asked to tell the details of their outfits.

"Little Versace suit, you feel me? Brown, with a black little complexity, you know what I'm feeling?" Turner said.

"Prada shirt, Bottega jeans, Bottega shoes," Haliburton said. "I laid out my outfits before the Celtics game. This is what we gonna wear if we go to Vegas."

Haliburton looks ready to win the cup and strongly believes the Pacers can shock the world.

"Oh, for sure," Haliburton said. "If you don't think that and you're in that locker room, you shouldn't be there. We got 100% faith in ourselves."

Haliburton is averaging 28.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 13.4 assists through five tournament wins. The one-time All-Star is excited to show everyone what the team can do.

Tyrese Haliburton's insane pass goes viral

Tyrese Haliburton has been an outstanding player this season. He's undoubtedly Indiana's best player and has proven that he's one of the best-rising young stars.

He leads the league in assists per game, with 11.9 and has registered three games without a single turnover. The first two came from back-to-back games. The most recent game where he didn't have a single turnover was when they eliminated the Boston Celtics 122-112 in the semis on Monday. He had 26 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists, recording his first career triple-double.

Against the Bucks, he displayed his passing intelligence by whipping a pass to Obi Toppin. Watch the sequence below.

The difficulty of Haliburton's passes has astounded. Luckily for the team, Toppin knocked down the 3-pointer, not wasting the pass from the All-Star guard. He continues to amaze fans with his high basketball IQ.

