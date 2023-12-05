5 most iconic first triple-doubles ft Tyrese Haliburton vs Celtics

Tyrese Haliburton putting up a triple-double tonight was an iconic moment that will cement itself in NBA history. It was the first time a player recorded a triple-double in the inaugural In-Season Tournament. It was also the Pacers' rising superstar's first.

The best offense in the league took it to the contenders. The Indiana Pacers clawed from being down to the Boston Celtics at the half and, won the game. They are the first team that has reached the semi-finals of the NBA's latest dazzling addition.

The Pacers won the game on the back of a team effort with 7 players scoring in double-digits. But their rising superstar's showcase was the highlight of the game. Tyrese's first career TD is a memorable one. But how many times in the NBA have we seen more iconic first triple-doubles?

5 of the most iconic triple-doubles in NBA history

#5 Michael Jordan

Of course, no list of great deeds in the NBA goes without a mention of Michael Jordan. The Bulls legend's first-ever TD was as iconic as he is.

He recorded a neat stat line of 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 15 assists. Along with that he also had 3 steals and a block in the game! How old was Michael when he did this? 21 years old!

That would have made him one of the youngest to record a TD and while he may not be the record holder, it is the stat line itself that is breathtaking.

#4 Josh Giddey

The next on the list is the youngest player to record a TD, Josh Giddey. The Australian may not be in the news for the right reasons but his play has always been world-class.

Bursting with talent, the OKC guard was just 19 years and 84 days old when he recorded 17 points, 13 rebounds, and 14 assists. What's more astonishing is that he holds all the top 4 slots for the youngest player to record a triple-double.

#3 Anthony Davis

The Lakers star is nothing short of a superstar, there are still niggling doubts about his overall ability. His first and only triple-double is one of the most unique ones in NBA history.

Anthony Davis recorded a mammoth 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 blocks in 2018. The TD might have come in a loss but it remains his one and only. Davis was among a select group of PFs and centers to record a TD without an assist. He joined the likes of Dwight Howard, Shaquille O'Neal, and David Robinson to record such a stat.

Another fun tidbit to add to it is that Davis recorded the TD on his 25th birthday!

#2 Wilt Chamberlain

Perhaps the biggest outlier when it comes to statistics in the NBA, Wilt Chamberlain was one-of-one. And naturally, you can expect that his first-ever triple-double would have been one-of-a-kind.

Chamberlain's first triple-double came at the age of 26 but it was by far the most special one as it was a 50-point TD. "Wilt The Stilt" recorded an eye-popping 51 points, 29 rebounds, and 11 assists.

What is even more stunning is that only one player has recorded a 50-point TD with 20 rebounds since him; Luka Doncic.

#1 Tyrese Haliburton

Perhaps, the most special triple-double on this list is Tyrese Haliburton's TD on the night of 4th December. In the first knockout game of the inaugural In-Season Tournament, Hali recorded the tournament's first TD.

Moreover, he is only the third player to put up a 25-10-10 or more without a turnover. The passing savant is coming for the throne of the NBA's most versatile passer and is putting up an MVP campaign in the process.

Tyrese's hard work has helped the Pacers, a team currently struggling to make a mark reach the semi-finals and head to Las Vegas.

His first TD will remain the most iconic one in NBA history.