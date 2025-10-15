LA Lakers superstar Luka Doncic took a playful dig at coach JJ Redick for their stint as teammates on the Dallas Mavericks during the 2020-21 NBA season. Redick was at the tail end of his career, playing out his final few games. Once regarded as one of the best shooters in the NBA, he was slowed down by injuries at the time.He played only 13 games for Dallas, averaging 11.3 minutes. On Tuesday, Doncic reminded everyone about Redick's time in Dallas after the Lakers coach spoke about his star player rediscovering his joy.&quot;Obviously, I had to carry JJ when he was my teammate,&quot; Doncic joked. &quot;He couldn't move at all, so I had to carry him big time.&quot;Doncic and Redick have built an excellent relationship since their brief time together in Dallas. Before their new partnership as a star player and coach began this February, they seemingly showed flashes of their chemistry when Doncic appeared on Redick's podcast in 2022 and 2024.JJ Redick calls Luka Doncic a &quot;weirdo&quot; after entertaining preseason debut for LakersLuka Doncic was feeling himself in his first game back for the Lakers since their 2024 NBA playoffs loss to the Timberwolves. Doncic seemingly played with the same joy he had in Dallas before his infamous and unpredictable trade completely shook him up.Coming into this season, he had the time to evaluate things and mentally prepare for a new chapter. Doncic didn't have the time to process it after a short turnaround following a midseason trade, and it impacted him mentally. JJ Redick saw flashes of Doncic playing like his Mavericks days, which he's seen up close as his teammate in 2021.JJ Redick spoke at length about letting Luka Doncic be himself following his preseason debut, which had a mixed bag of joy and rage, which makes him such a great player.&quot;He's a weirdo,&quot; Redick said. &quot;You know, the skipping up the court and stuff. I think it's good. ... He has the ability to do what I would say, silly stuff, but still be locked in. It's important to him that basketball is fun. ... He's at play and that's part of what makes him great. It's a discovery process of play every single time he takes the court. And there are certain things you have to be okay with (as a coach), there are certain things that are non-negotiable in terms of accountability, and that's why he's such a pleasure to coach, 'cause he allows me to do that while still giving him the freedom to take one-legged shots.&quot;It seems like JJ Redick and Luka Doncic couldn't have asked for a better coach-player relationship. Doncic even claimed during media day that he wants Redick to be his coach for life after the Lakers tied him to an extension one year into the job.