“He cracks it, there’s no more debate” - Jay Williams believes 3 time NBA champion will become a top 10 all-time player if he wins another ring

Jay Williams speaks about Steph Curry.
Modified Apr 28, 2022 10:14 PM IST
Speaking on ESPN's morning radio show "Keyshawn, JWill and Max," former NBA player Jay Williams spoke about Steph Curry's legacy. He argued that a fourth championship would cement Curry as a top-10 player of all time. Williams said:

"If Steph Curry is able to get a fourth championship, this one without Kevin Durant, if he is get to another one, he cracks the top-10 greatest of all time players' conversation. He cracks it, there's no more debate."

What's often held against Curry is the fact that he does not have a Finals MVP award. Kevin Durant won the Finals MVP in 2017 and 2018 and Andre Iguodala won the award in 2015 after their first title.

Is Jay Williams right about Curry being a top-10 player of all time?

Curry in action in the Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors — Game 5

Steph Curry is inarguably the greatest shooter of all time. Curry's range seems unlimited and his precision is second to none. Curry can create his own shot, but is also elite off the ball with his frenetic movement.

There is nothing related to shooting the basketball that Steph Curry can't do with marksman-like ability.

Stephen Curry has 50 points and 10 assists for the first time in his career, joining Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry as the only players to put up that line in Warriors history.Curry also passes Wilt as the oldest player in NBA history to have 50 points and 10 assists. https://t.co/mnYq4NM7EL

As Jay Williams said, Steph Curry has revolutionized the sport. Just like no one had ever seen a player like Michael Jordan before, there's never been a player of the same mold as Curry.

Curry has changed the way the game is played, forcing the league to shift to a far more three-point oriented style of play. Curry has destroyed teams from beyond the arc throughout his career.

However, when it comes to being one of the top-10 greatest players of all time, the discussion becomes more nuanced. Curry would have to stack up against an elite group of players such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Larry Bird.

All of them have a Finals MVP, and Curry doesn't.

Steph Curry's shot chart from Game 234 PTS (12/17 FGM | 70.6 FG%) https://t.co/7PsVq163eB

Curry has three rings to his name and was part of arguably the greatest team of all time. The Golden State Warriors, led by Curry during the 2015-16 season, dethroned Jordan's 1995-96 Chicago Bulls team as the greatest regular-season team ever. However, they did not finish it off with a ring.

Hence, what Jay Williams is saying isn't unfounded at all. Curry does need another ring while picking up the Finals MVP award to be considered a top-10 player of all time.

