"He cracks the top 10 greatest of all time conversation" - Former Chicago Bulls star reflects on Steph Curry's legacy if he bags another championship

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have a legitimate shot at winning another NBA championship this postseason. ESPN's Jay Williams believes a fourth title will catapult Curry into the conversation of the ten greatest players of all time.

On "Keyshawn, JWill and Max," the hosts discussed Curry's legacy if he wins his fourth title. Max Kellerman noted that there is a lot on the line for Curry this season. Kellerman pointed out that nothing will change if the Warriors fail, but Curry's legacy will grow if the Warriors go all the way. Kellerman said:

"A lot on the line for Steph and his legacy. When I say that, I think of both outcomes. If he doesn't get it done, is his legacy going to get worse? No, it's not going to get worse. Compare it to what happens if he does. What if the Warriors go all the way this year and Steph wins Finals MVP? It gets enhanced."

Jay Williams, a former Chicago Bulls star, concurred with Max Kellerman about Curry's legacy. Williams believes Curry's legacy is secured considering how he changed the game of basketball. The two-time MVP revolutionized the game due to his shooting prowess. Williams noted:

"His legacy is already set because he's the most revolutionary player the game of basketball has ever seen. You put him up in that category. He's changed the geometry of how you see the court in the game... If he's able to get another one, he cracks the top 10 greatest of all time players conversation."

Steph Curry leads Warriors to Game 5 win, eliminates Nuggets

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. The Warriors got a 102-98 win at the Chase Center in Game 5 to eliminate the Nuggets to move on to the Western Conference semifinals.

Starting for the first time in the series, Curry dropped 30 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead Golden State. Klay Thompson added 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Gary Payton III came up huge off the bench. He bagged 15 points, three rebounds and three assists.

The Warriors overcame a huge night from the reigning MVP Jokic, who put up 30 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists. Jokic did all he could, but Curry and company were too hot for the Nuggets on the night. Without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the Nuggets never really stood a chance against the Warriors.

Golden State will now face the winner of the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves series. The Warriors lost their season series 3-1 to the Grizzlies, while they were 2-2 against the Timberwolves. Game 1 will be in Memphis if the Grizzlies win but will be at the Chase Center if the Timberwolves triumph.

Edited by Bhargav