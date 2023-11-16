"He created an actual comic book" - Carmelo Anthony reveals Stan Lee planned to launch superhero blueprint for the Knicks legend

Known as one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history, Carmelo Anthony has accomplished a lot in his basketball resume. His latest feat, however, involved a guest appearance on First We Feast and Complex Media's "Hot Ones." In the show's latest episode, Anthony conquered hot wings and briefly talked about his interaction with legendary comic book writer Stan Lee.

"We had this conversation years ago, probably 03'-04,'" Anthony said. "I went to his office and he's like I want to make you a character. He said I want to create this character for you, I don't know what it is but Imma let you know what it is. He created an actual comic book but I can't find the s***, I don't know where there's that."

The wholesome moment between the two involved the creation of a comic book, with Carmelo Anthony as the inspiration for the character. According to "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans, the concept of the Anthony-inspired comic book character has him "playing basketball by day and fighting crime by night."

At the time, the New York Knicks legend was just a fresh face in the NBA, looking to make his mark among some of the greats in basketball. His moment with Stan Lee was something that he considered "priceless," as it was a different speed from his usual days as a basketball star.

What made the memory cherishable for Carmelo Anthony was the mere fact that Lee reached out to him and pitched a story that didn't look at the highs and lows of his basketball stature. Stan Lee just wanted to present Anthony as an everyday athlete who dresses up as a superhero to fight crime at night.

Carmelo Anthony considers his 2008 Olympic Gold medal as the most significant one of his Olympic medals

In his basketball resume, Carmelo Anthony considers the 2008 Olympic Gold medal as the gold medal with the most significance to him compared to the other ones, as per the same "Hot Ones" episode.

"I would say 2008," Anthony said. "Because prior to 2008, we lost in the Olympics in '04, we lost in '06 in the World Championship and '08 was kind of that redeem moment. You got to get right."

From Anthony's point of view, that medal has more weight to it compared to the rest, as Team USA was finally able to redeem themselves after a disappointing bronze medal finish in the 2004 Summer Olympics and the 2006 FIBA World Championship.

It was a great showing for Carmelo Anthony on the world stage, as he averaged 11.5 points (42.2% shooting, including 37.8% from 3-point range) and 4.3 rebounds per game to help USA Basketball capture gold against Spain.