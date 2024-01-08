"He cried, I cried" - Draymond Green shares getting on emotional roller coaster with Steve Kerr during suspension period

Draymond Green rejoined the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. He was reinstated by the NBA and is preparing to rejoin his team on the court next week. The indefinite suspension was not easy for the All-Star, who shared some of the emotional details of his time off and counseling on his podcast.

Green told a story of a touching moment he had with coach Steve Kerr, revealing the emotional details of an exchange the two had at his house during the suspension.

“Coach Kerr came to visit me after shootaround," Green said. "We sat in the yard. He cried. I cried. There is a bond there that has seen it all. It has seen the highest of the highs and lowest of the lows.”

Green said Kerr was instrumental in getting him back to the team. Kerr gave the troubled forward some hard truth to help steer him.

“He just said to me, 'I want you to end this the right way. I want us to end this the right way. And you are not doing that right now,'” Green said.

The Warriors' core of Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson has experienced a lot in their NBA careers. Kerr guided those three and surrounding teammates to four championships and six NBA Finals appearances.

Green is likely to miss this week, including Golden State’s next game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He could make his return next week as he works his way back into game shape.

The Warriors (17-19), who are struggling to stay afloat this season, are 11th in the West. Green could provide a morale boost and team chemistry upgrade if he can avoid more suspensions.

Draymond Green considered retirement

Following his indefinite suspension, which was his second suspension of the season, Green considered never coming back to the league. Green said on his podcast that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver convinced him to come back to play.

"I told him, 'Adam this is too much for me. ... This is too much. It's all becoming too much for me – and I'm going to retire,'" Green said. "And Adam said, 'You're making a very rash decision, and I won't let you do that.'”

Green said SIlver was helpful in their exchange and the process of reinstatement. He said Silver was there to aid him and never wanted to punish him with the suspension. The whole process was about getting Green the help he needed.

Draymond Green has missed 13 games already due to the suspension. Golden State is 7-6 in that span. He was suspended five games for putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock during a skirmish in a November game.