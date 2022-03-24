"He'd be appreciative of anything" - Kevin Durant hilariously reveals he hasn't gotten Kyrie Irving a birthday gift, goes on to reveal how he would make up for it

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are one of the most lethal duos in the NBA. They are unstoppable together on the court and also share a special bond outside of it. Irving celebrated his 30th birthday on March 23, and he is yet to get a gift from his friend, Durant.

Knowing the friendship the two shared, KD was asked if he brought a gift for Irving in his post-game interview after the loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. The 33-year-old smiled and replied:

"No"

The Brooklyn Nets have two days off before they face the Miami Heat on Saturday and the former MVP is intending to pick something up for Irving during this road trip.

Although he has nothing in mind yet, Kevin Durant is confident that Irving would be appreciative of anything he gifted him. When asked by reporters about the same, Durant replied by saying:

"I dont know, he'd be appreciative of anything, but you know we are in Miami for two days lot of shopping down there."

Nets Videos @SNYNets Kevin Durant says he might snag a late birthday gift for Kyrie Irving in Miami over the weekend Kevin Durant says he might snag a late birthday gift for Kyrie Irving in Miami over the weekend 😂 https://t.co/WSaSb4ncYS

Kevin Durant's gift would definitely be special, but Kyrie Irving got an even bigger gift as NYC's vaccine mandate has been lifted, which means that the seven-time All-Star will now be eligible to even play home games.

The Nets organization had been anticipating this decision for months and it certainly came on a special day for Irving. Brooklyn now have nine games remaining and with him available to compete in all of them, it would help them to finish at a higher position in the East.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Kyrie Irving is eligible to make his home debut at Barclays Center on Sunday vs. the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . New NYC exemption for in-town athletes and performers will be effective immediately beginning Thursday. Kyrie Irving is eligible to make his home debut at Barclays Center on Sunday vs. the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. New NYC exemption for in-town athletes and performers will be effective immediately beginning Thursday.

What does Kyrie Irving's full-time Availablity mean to the Brooklyn Nets?

Brooklyn Nets v Orlando Magic

Kyrie Irving continued his amazing play for the Nets in their game against the Memphis Grizzlies, putting in yet another outstanding performance. Irving put on a show by scoring 43 points on 55.6 percent shooting from the field despite the team's loss. Since the All-Star break, he has averaged 38.7 points per game, earning acclaim from many in the NBA community.

With the mandate being removed, Irving will have nine games to set the tone for the post-season. The Nets have three tough games against the likes of the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers in their schedule ahead, but with Kyrie Irving available, they will fancy their chances.

Kevin Durant is also in stunning form and the duo will be looking to terrorize opposition defenses. The additions of Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond will also be vital in their run ahead. Simmons is yet to play for the Nets, but Curry and Drummond have both proven their abilities in recent games.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets Ball on a string Ball on a string https://t.co/41vTwoVloJ

After a season full of uncertainties surrounding Kyrie Irving, the Nets finally have clarity and will now be set on firing on all cylinders. They are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

