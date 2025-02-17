"He'd be a better head coach than TV analyst": Kevin Durant shares honest feelings on Draymond Green's potential coaching job

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green have a colorful history as teammates at Golden State. Through podcast interviews over the past few years, Durant and Green have described how their friendship has withstood heated on-court arguments, not to mention intense public scrutiny.

During a media availability on All-Star Weekend, Durant was asked about his thoughts on Green's claim that the Warriors had offered the four-time NBA champion the head coach position upon his retirement. KD went on to give a thoughtful reply:

"I think Draymond would be an incredible head coach," Durant said. "I think he'd be a better coach than he would be a TV analyst, [though] he's pretty good at that."

Back in 2022, Green signed a multiyear agreement to join Turner Sports as an analyst and content creator. Since then, Green has appeared multiple times on the Emmy Award-winning show "Inside the NBA." He has also done commentary duties for events like the All-Star Game.

Green's basketball knowledge, which he has showcased in these appearances for Turner Sports, was something that Kevin Durant saw firsthand during his three-year stint with the Warriors. In that period, Durant and Green helped Golden State win it all in two of their three trips to the NBA Finals.

KD, who had an infamous on-court spat with Green back in 2018, also talked about his former teammate's other qualities that would bode well for a coaching career.

"He loves being on the floor. He loves teaching," Durant said. "I think, if he would go into TV, he would just be clawing and itching to get back on the floor."

Warriors head coach Stever Kerr gives an honest take on Kevin Durant's reluctance to return to Golden State

Interestingly, a Durant-Green reunion at Golden State was in the works during the recently concluded trade season.

However, Kevin Durant reportedly refused to be moved from Phoenix to Golden State. In an interview with ESPN, Durant's former head coach Steve Kerr weighed in on his reluctance to rejoin the team that he'd helped lead to two titles.

"He took so much s--- for like, 'Oh, you're jumping on the bandwagon' [when he signed with Golden State as a free agent in 2016]," Kerr told ESPN. "And then he's Finals MVP two years in a row. It's like he still gets criticized. So why would he want to face all that B.S. again?"

There's a slim chance, though, that Kevin Durant could still end up with the Warriors, as all signs are pointing to the Suns dealing him in the offseason.

