"He'd probably beat me" - Mac McClung reveals the only player who can out do him in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

During the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung secured his second-straight Slam Dunk Contest title. Electrifying the Indiana crowd in the process. Interestingly, McClung revealed in an interview with TMZ Sports that LeBron James can get the better of him if the veteran forward finally decides to participate in the contest.

McClung is aware of the LA Lakers star's reputation in the league. Despite being known for his athleticism and in-game dunks throughout his career, the Magic guard knew that he didn't want to come off as too confident or arrogant with his response.

"Yeah, he's the man," McClung said. "I don't know if I'd want to go against him. He'd probably beat me for sure."

In this year's competition, Mac McClung went up against Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Westchester Knicks forward Jacob Toppin. His creativity, elevation and sheer power in each dunk helped him in besting his competitors, earning him the reputatiom as one of the most electric dunkers today.

Be that as it may, McClung remains humble in this accomplishment. He knows how hard he worked in perfecting his craft while also acknowledging that there are other excellent dunkers as well.

Whether LeBron James finally makes an appearance in a future NBA Slam Dunk Contest or not, the possibility of him going up against McClung is an exciting scenario in of itself.

Mac McClung revealed what Shaquille O'Neal said to him before his final dunk

During the final round of the 2024 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest, Mac McClung went head-to-head with athletic forward Jaylen Brown. McClung accumulated 98.8 points in his final two dunks, gaining the edge on Brown's 97.8 points.

The dunk that helped seal the deal for him was the throwdown he did on top of LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal. Following his victory, Mac McClung felt honored that O'Neal donned his Gate City high school jersey as he stood tall for him to dunk over.

"Shaq was so cool to put that high school jersey on, man," McClung said, "it almost made me emotional that he would do that. When he put it on, he said, 'You better not miss it.' I said, 'OK, I won't miss it.'"

Known for being one of the greatest basketball players to have ever played in NBA history, McClung knew well not to miss the first attempt of his final dunk. Especially in the presence of greatness. For the Magic guard, Shaquille O'Neal joining him on his final dunk is a tremendous honor. Which was more than enough for him to get the job done.

The dunk was an incredible reverse throwdown that rightfully earned him a perfect 50 score from all judges.