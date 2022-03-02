"He damn sho the most IMPORTANT player on Golden State" - Kendrick Perkins on the impact of the missing 4x NBA All-Star on a struggling Warriors team

Following the Golden State Warriors' second consecutive loss, ESPN analyst and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins emphasized how important Warriors' forward Draymond Green was to the team.

Examining the Warriors' decline since Green fell out of the rotation due to injury, Perkins shared his thoughts in a tweet following Golden State's 114-129 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"It’s no surprise that the Warriors have been struggling since the injury to Draymond. He might now be the BEST Player on that team but he damn sho the most IMPORTANT Player on Golden State! He’s the Heart and Soul of that team! Carry the hell on…" - remarked Perkins

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins It’s no surprise that the Warriors have been struggling since the injury to Draymond. He might now be the BEST Player on that team but he damn sho the most IMPORTANT Player on Golden State! He’s the Heart and Soul of that team! Carry the hell on… It’s no surprise that the Warriors have been struggling since the injury to Draymond. He might now be the BEST Player on that team but he damn sho the most IMPORTANT Player on Golden State! He’s the Heart and Soul of that team! Carry the hell on…

Green has been out for an extended period of time with a calf injury, which was recently revealed to stem from a lower back issue.

Having made his last appearance on Klay Thompson's debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 31-year old hasn't seen proper playing time since January 5th.

With the Warriors going 14-11 in that span of time, the Dubs find themselves in a precarious position without their key player.

The Golden State Warriors seem lost without Draymond Green

Draymond Green chases down a rebound

Although they enjoyed a nine-game winning streak through late-January and early-February, the Golden State Warriors lost that momentum heading into this next part of the season. It now appears as though their woes have continued even after the All-Star break.

Tuesday night's loss against the Timberwolves now sees them barely clinging onto the second seed in the Western Conference. With half a game separating them from the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies, the Warriors will need to find their rhythm quickly.

The Warriors' recent run of matches has certainly provided enough evidence of Draymond Green's importance to the team. Green is by no means the best player on the Warriors' roster. But what the 4x All-Star offers is hard to replicate.

His ability to communicate and his leadership are influential aspects of what ties the Warriors together as a unit.

While Steph Curry is an incandescent force of nature on his own, having Green on the floor with him ensures a consistent rhythm to his offense along with Golden State's flow.

However, the most important aspect of Green's game that the Dubs are missing at the moment is his defense.

While the former DPOY was present on the floor, the Warriors had one of the best defensive ratings in the league. With Draymond Green anchoring the defensive rotation and calling out assignments, the Warriors defense featured continuous switches, which allowed them to take advantage of their speed.

Since Green fell out of the rotation in January, the Warriors have fallen to the 16th spot in defensive rating in the month of February. Draymond Green is beyond essential to Golden State's success. Widely regarded as the heart and soul of the team, the Warriors look like a different team without him.

While there is some good news for fans as Green ramps up activities and takes part in shooting drills, there is no timeline for his return.

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Draymond Green getting some shots up after practice today. Still no timetable for his return. Draymond Green getting some shots up after practice today. Still no timetable for his return. https://t.co/mynQujvr9w

Considering the difficulty of the upcoming stretch of games, the Warriors will have a tough time hanging onto their second spot without the former All-Star. They face the likes of reigning NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks as well as teams that are vying for playoff spots in the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Warriors get crushed in Minnesota. Thinned out frontline gives up 39 points to Karl-Anthony Towns. GSW now 2-6 in last eight games, falling closer to the #4 seed than the #1 seed. Klay Thompson expected to return Thursday in Dallas, but no Draymond Green for tough stretch ahead. Warriors get crushed in Minnesota. Thinned out frontline gives up 39 points to Karl-Anthony Towns. GSW now 2-6 in last eight games, falling closer to the #4 seed than the #1 seed. Klay Thompson expected to return Thursday in Dallas, but no Draymond Green for tough stretch ahead.

Edited by David Nyland