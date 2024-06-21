"He was a daredevil" — When Michael Jordan's father gifted him a 1977 Pontiac Grand Prix despite his history with accidents

At the height of Michael Jordan's career, his car collection was as incredible as his multitude of highlight moments. However, he gained a reputation as a "daredevil" within his family at a young age for how he handled vehicles. In a published book written by Johnny Kerr and Terry Pluto, Jordan's father shared the time he gifted the NBA legend a 1977 Pontiac Grand Prix.

Jordan was a sophomore in college when he received the stylish car. However, his father was still aware of the time the former Chicago Bulls star had an accident with a motorcycle at the age of 13. Despite being advised by James Jordan to steer clear of the drainage ditch in their yard, a young Michael still ended up testing out his luck by trying to jump over it.

"When each of my children were old enough, I got them a car," Jordan said. "Michael was the most mischievous of the kids. He was a daredevil so he probably got a car later than any of the five kids. His first car was a 1977 Pontiac Grand Prix and he was a sophomore in college when I bought it for him."

The result was his older brother Larry helping him out and getting some of Jordan's blood on his hands in the process. As the young daredevil-like Michael Jordan tried to perform a dangerous stunt, the motorcycle tipped over him, and he ended up with a cut and bruise.

At that moment, Michael Jordan's father sold the motorcycle and instead purchased 10-speed bikes.

The time Michael Jordan bought seven cars in one day for his family

To finally be drafted by an NBA team is a surreal moment for any aspiring basketball athlete, which was the case for a rookie Michael Jordan.

According to Dallas trial lawyer Don Godwin, who was a car salesman at the time, Jordan bought seven cars in one day for his family a few days after being drafted by the Chicago Bulls. His comment was made in an interview with D Magazine's Glen Hunter.

"I want to buy seven cars," Jordan said. "You see that big black Mercedes, the four-door? That's the one for me. I want my mother to have the little Mercedes next to it, and I want my dad to have a Mercedes. I want my grandmother to have a big Pontiac Bonneville, and my brothers and sisters — Firebird Trans Ams, beautiful Pontiacs."

While Michael Jordan wanted to spoil each of his family members with a brand-new car, Godwin advised him to assess the purchase carefully. However, the confidence he displayed even when he was still a rookie, he was sure that he would be able to complete the purchase.