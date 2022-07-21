"He is daring to clown LeBron bleepin’ James? He's clowning him in ways that nobody ever clowned Michael Jeffrey Jordan” - NBA analyst says Jonas Valanciunas mocking LeBron James is a big deal

LeBron James was clowned in a way that Michael Jordan never would have been. Analyst Skip Bayless used the notion to discredit James' name from the GOAT conversation.

Bayless said:

“He is daring to clown LeBron bleepin’ James? He’s closing him in ways that nobody ever clowned Michael Jeffrey Jordan.”

Bayless says Valanciunas taking shots at LeBron James taints his legacy

Skip Bayless is trying to outline that Jonas Valanciunas’ mockery of LeBron James speaks towards why LeBron is not the GOAT. Under Bayless’ logic, if James was, he would be respected enough to have not been made a joke of on television.

But Shannon Sharpe argues that the times are different now.

Sharpe simply says:

“Skip, it’s different now."

Many more minor things are televised in comedic ways for marketing purposes. Fuelling a comical narrative would be one of those ways.

Regardless, Bayless continues to argue that the televised mockery does more for Michael Jordan’s GOAT stance than it does LeBron’s. That is, until Sharpe brings up an excellent point of history.

Bayless' entire point is based on the fact that nobody has ever done this to Michael Jordan. But Sharpe outlines that somebody has, and as a result his comments are futile.

Sharpe outlined:

“Rex Chapman told him, ‘y’all better get him off me, he can’t cover me’.”

In immediate distaste to the comment, Skip tries to discredit it, but Sharpe then screams:

“Go pull the video … Rex Chapman clowning Michael Jordan.”

The situations both analysts are referring to are different in style. Jonas’ mockery was televised charades, whereas Champan’s comments came during an actual game. The point is still to be had for Sharpe regardless of where he discredits Bayless’ opinion that nobody would ever clown Michael Jordan.

This once again seems like a stretched attempt from Skip Bayless to remove LeBron James from the GOAT conversation like always. This analyst will do absolutely anything to turn a story against LeBron James in order to help lift Michael Jordan up higher.

That only means more attention on him and his game, which is what James hopes for in the end anyway.

