“He was a demon on campus”: Jeff Teague hilariously mocks Diddy’s alleged drug mule & former Syracuse basketball player

The stories and allegations surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs continue to pour in. Now a former Syracuse basketball player has been linked to the drug ring allegedly connected to Diddy. A former Syracuse basketball player, Brendan Paul was arrested on Monday in Miami in connection to the investigation into Diddy and his criminal allegations.

The story broke around the basketball social media verse. The shocking connection of Diddy to a former backup guard from Syracuse was a shock to many.

Former NBA player Jeff Teague was one of the many shocked by the news. He went on his podcast “Club 520” with his crew and discussed the headline. Teague and the guys could not help but laugh at the story.

They cracked many jokes as they were shocked that Diddy worked with a lesser-known, white college basketball player as part of his alleged drug ring. Teague made a few drug-related jokes and imagined what Paul must have been like at Syracuse.

“That boy averaged six points. Not even six points, six percs. He was a demon on campus,” Teague said.

The former NBA player also took some shots at Paul’s appearance. He made some jokes about his mugshot following his arrest.

“Did you see the mugshot? It was like Breaking Bad for real,” Teague said.

Teague’s co-hosts had plenty of jokes too. The crew jokingly alleged many Syracuse legends may have been involved as well in the alleged drug ring. They jokingly called former Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim a “cocaine cowboy”.

How is Diddy connected to a Syracuse basketball player?

Brendan Paul played college basketball at Syracuse from 2018-19. Later, he transferred to Fairmont State University, where he played during his junior and senior years.

The 25-year-old Ohio native played in 16 games and averaged 1.1 minutes in his limited play. He only spent a total of 17 minutes on the court during his college basketball career.

Now Paul is becoming a bigger name after being arrested in relation to Diddy’s alleged drug ring. Paul was arrested on drug charges after being named in a civil lawsuit weeks ago as a drug mule for Sean Combs. The lawsuit was filed by Rodney Jones and alleged Paul transferred drugs and distributed them for Combs.

Paul was charged with possession of cocaine and a controlled substance. He was arrested when drugs were found in his bag at the Miami executive airport.

The arrest was made around the same time as the raid on Combs' homes. Paul was released on a $2,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 24.

Diddy is facing a federal investigation into sexual assault, trafficking and drug allegations. He also faces multiple civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault, trafficking and misconduct.