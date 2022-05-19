"He didn’t complain.... Give that kid what he wants" - Shaquille O'Neal calls for former number one overall pick to get a max extension in summer

Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal believes Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns deserves every penny he asks for in the offseason.

Ayton had a rather rough ending to his 2021-22 campaign. Not only did the league-best Suns get bounced out of the playoffs in the second round, they also did so while getting blown out in Game 7 by over 40 points.

Head coach Monty Williams benched Ayton in the game and the Bahamian center's value dropped in front of the world.

However, Shaquille O'Neal believes that he didn't complain after not getting an extension and continued to play hard throughout the year. The Big Diesel said on "Inside the NBA on TNT" after the Game 7 loss:

"The kid did it the respectful way...OK, you’re not going to pay me? Alright, don’t worry about it. He didn’t complain. He made one statement about it and he played and he played his tail off.

"Played like a true big man. Give that kid what he wants. You’ve got other people signed for four/$270M, they don’t deserve it. Give this kid what he wants."

Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns didn't come to any conclusion regarding his contract extension. They refused to offer him the max extension, which led to negotiations getting stalled.

Many believed he deserved it, just like his 2018 draft peers who got extensions.

Now after his Game 7 performance, he isn't expected to get a huge payday.

He scored a playoff career-low five points on 2-5 shooting with just four rebounds and zero blocks. He missed three of his four free-throw attempts and had two turnovers.

However, Shaquille O'Neal believes that Game 7 was just an off-night for Ayton and his entire season was incredible. O'Neal said:

"Had a great year, just one of those nights. ... Phoenix had a great year, just one of those nights. This is a classy organization. This is a classy team. Can’t say bad things about them. They played hard. Again, even great players have one of those nights."

Charles Barkley agrees with Shaquille O'Neal and backs Deandre Ayton for an extension

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns talks with Deandre Ayton.

Charles Barkley agreed with Shaquille O'Neal and said that Deandre Ayton deserves to get paid. He believes Ayton is the future of the franchise, along with Devin Booker. Barkley said:

"You’ve got to re-sign Ayton... it all hinges on Deandre Ayton. It’s him and Booker. They are the guys going forward. Chris is going to be 38. He’s going to get the ball to the right person, but it’s time for Booker and Ayton."

Chris Paul will be 38 next season and the aging effects are already showing. He had a string of five horrible games after turning 37 years old and there is no guarantee that he will be able to play at a high level when he is 38 or 39 years old.

Barkley agreed with Shaquille O'Neal and suggested that paying Ayton is not only the right thing to do, but is necessary for the Phoenix Suns.

