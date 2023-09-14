"He is a dirty motherf**ker" - Michael Jordan's insane tenacity and iron-willed attitude once blew Vernon Maxwell's mind 

Plenty of stories have been told about Michael Jordan and most of them praise him as the greatest competitor of all time. Some say he was a bit rough around the edges to deal with. Former NBA player Vernon Maxwell has a story to show a new side of ‘His Airness’.

Maxwell said Jordan was not always the pretty, shining superstar. The former NBA guard known as “Mad Max” said Jordan had a few shady moves.

“He is a killer out there,” Maxwell said. “He is a dirty mother***ker.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Maxwell added that he had to play more physically when dealing with Jordan.

“He will elbow you in your s**t,” Maxwell said. “If you don’t elbow him back in his s**t, he know he got a b**ch out here tonight.”

Maxwell knew the game preparation was different when he went toe-to-toe with Jordan. He had to reach another mindset in games against those Chicago Bulls.

“You got to be a little different. You can’t go in that game passive,” Maxwell said. “(Michael Jordan) can sense when a mother***ker is scared. You can’t be none of that s**t.”

Maxwell did not say this to degrade Jordan but rather to commend him. He knew exactly where the competitive energy came from.

“He was. You have to be, to be that great. You have to be a dog, and have that grit and all that dirty s**t,” Maxwell said.

Michael Jordan of course is known for doing whatever it takes to win. Some say he pushed off on his famous shot against the Utah Jazz to win the 1998 NBA Finals.

Expand Tweet

What is Michael Jordan’s net worth?

Michael Jordan is one of the few billionaire athletes out there and his reported net worth is $3.5 billion. He made millions on the court but has made way more with his business ventures and endorsements off the floor.

He just sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets for $3 billion and Jordan walked away with nearly $2.7 billion in the sale, as per Yahoo Finance.

He makes a ton of money every year from his investments and has also built up Jordan Brand under Nike and receives millions in royalties every year from the sales of his clothing and shoes. He makes a reported $250 million or more per year from his Nike royalties.

He also has investments in NASCAR, his own restaurants, a stake in online gambling companies, and owns an exclusive golf course in Florida. All of this demonstrates his business skills and strategic investment, which has resulted in an impressive net worth.