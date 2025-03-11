LeBron James has been the talk of the town after confronting Stephen A. Smith last Thursday. Many have criticized James for his unprofessionalism. A lot of people did not appreciate how the LA Lakers star publicly addressed his issues with Smith in a manner unbecoming of the face of a franchise.

Ad

Despite all the negativity that surrounds him, sports columnist Jason Whitlock sees things in a different light. Whitlock believes that it's because of Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless that LeBron James is acting the way he is these days. The sports columnist also pointed out how James naturally has a light-hearted and goofy personality. It was only in his older years that he became more grumpy.

"LeBron’s spirit is naturally joyful," Whitlock wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "How did he become this angry, bitter man that we see today? He was raised in a matriarchal culture and household; he doesn’t know his father. Because of this, he has allowed people like Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith to shape his identity."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ex-Super Bowl champion questions LeBron James' actions toward Stephen A. Smith

After the argument between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith became viral, not only has the basketball world heavily discussed this matter, but also other sports figures. One primary example would be former Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark.

The ex-NFL star expressed his thoughts on how James handled the situation. Clark himself is a father and understands that a parent would go to a certain extent to protect his children. However, the circumstances are different with LeBron and his son, Bronny James.

Ad

Bronny is a professional basketball player now, which means that sports analysts are bound to criticize him as a player, especially considering that he is the son of "King" James. With that in mind, Ryan believes that LeBron should've just accepted the criticism and let Bronny grow from the experience.

"I’m not LeBron, but I am a father; & I’m willing to die for mine," Clark wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I get approaching (Stephen A. Smith) as a father, but he wasn’t “only” protecting his seed. He was speaking on behalf of another professional athlete who SAS is paid to analyze. Granted, Bronny gets criticized more than any other 55th pick of the draft, but he also gets more love, money, & opportunity than any other too thanks to his father’s greatness."

Ad

Expand Tweet

While there's a lot of ruckus that surrounds him at the moment, LeBron James has yet to speak up on his ongoing beef with Stephen A. Smith.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback