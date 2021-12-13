"He is the most dominant player we've seen since Shaq!" - Stephen Jackson on what makes Giannis Antetokounmpo dominant and different, compares him favorably to Shaquille O'Neal

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA championship for the first time in 50 years last season, is establishing himself as one of the greatest players in league history. The forward has continued to inspire the Bucks to victories in the 2021-22 season, and everyone is starting to take notice.

The hype is currently around Stephen Curry and his quest to set a new three-point record. However, out East, Giannis Antetokounmpo is having an outstanding run, making the idea of a back-to-back look achievable.

LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal has easily been the most dominant player in league history. And you know you're doing something extraordinary if you're put in the same conversation as The Big Diesel.

Speaking on NBA Sundays ahead of the Bucks-Knicks matchup, former player Stephen Jackson talked about Giannis and compared him to Shaq. He said:

"The best way to guard Giannis is to send him to the free-throw line. And I think that's not even in the scout report no more because he's making his free throws. I think a lot of people compare him to Shaq for his dominance because he is the most dominant player we've seen since Shaq."

"His energy, the way he plays, and what makes him more dominant, he plays harder than anybody on the court. He's very seldom, you have the MVP playing the hardest on the court. That separates Giannis, and that's why he's the most dominant player we've seen."

Giannis Antetokounmpo's work ethic is worthy of admiration, and Jackson has taken notice of that. The Greek Freak is always hungry and works on being better every day.

The 27-year-old has struggled from the line throughout his career but has made some improvements in that regard. This was clear in the Milwaukee Bucks' series-clinching victory against the Phoenix Suns, where he went 17-of-19 from the charity stripe.

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted his first triple-double of the season to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a double-digit victory over the New York Knicks

The depleted New York Knicks hosted Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden at midday. The game ended exactly as many expected: a win for Milwaukee. The Knicks continued to struggle at home, and the Bucks took full advantage.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has 16 double-doubles in 25 starts, but he took a backseat in scoring against the Knicks and focused on distributing the ball. He had a game-high 11 assists to record his first triple-double of the season.

The game ended with a 112-97 scoreline in favor of the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo registered 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists during the encounter.

Although the Milwaukee Bucks star is a force in the paint, he is starting to mix things up, knocking down three-pointers when the opportunity presents.

So far this season, he is averaging 27.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists while shooting 53.1% from the field. He is also a top candidate for the MVP award behind Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

