“He don’t care about your mental health … You got his followers, 120 million people saying ‘is Shaq really worth this 120?’” - Shaquille O'Neal believes athletes need the blueprint that was laid out for him

Shaquille O'Neal recently shared his thoughts on the issues surrounding the mental health of an athlete. In a special edition of the "Big Podcast," Shaq and his co-hosts discussed the mental health of an NBA player. They were joined by a licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist, Liz Beecroft.

The group discussed the effects of reading negative articles about a player and how damaging it can be for the player's mental health.

Reacting to insensitive articles by sports writers and analysts, the former LA Lakers center believes the writers don't care about the player's feelings. He feels that the player shouldn't care about what writers think because of this behavior. He stated that a friend shared the advice with him, and he has since held on to it as a mantra. He said:

"The guy that's writing this article, he don't care about your mental health or your mental fortitude," O'Neal said. "He don't care! So when he puts it out, now you got his followers, 120 million people saying, is Shaq really worth this 120?

"He's a hell of a player, but down the stretch, we can't go to him. One of the most profound things my guy said to me, if they don't care why do you care?"

Shaquille O'Neal suggests players "push through" and "man up"

Every career path comes with the pressure to succeed, grow and attain higher heights. Coupled with the millions of fans watching and reacting to every play, players have had to undergo scrutiny that could harm their mental health.

The 2-time NBA scoring champion believes every athlete should embody the blueprint that was laid out for him. He described the blueprint as "push through, man up." Shaq and a few athletes of his time utilized this approach in response to every negativity during their careers. Shaquille O'Neal refuses to care about someone else's thoughts about him to protect his reputation and mental health.

"If I was an athlete I would have to go by the blueprint that was laid out for me, push through it, man up!" O'Neal said. "Because guess what? We care, but nobody else cares."

