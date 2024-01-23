"He drinks breast milk what do you expect?" - Jalen Brunson calling Josh Hart 'sick' has NBA fans reacting hilariously

NBA fans love the friendly banter between Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart as they continue to annoy each other every chance they get. This time, it's Brunson who took a shot at his former Villanova teammate. He called Hart "sick" on X, which sparked a hilarious thread of comments from fans.

Both players played together in college and were reunited with the New York Knicks. Since becoming teammates again, their banter has been on a roll. Whether it's on social media or when they're being interviewed, Brunson and Hart do not miss the chance to poke fun at each other.

Brunson recently posted a hilarious jab at his teammate on X.

"This man @joshhart is really a sick human being," Brunson posted.

Although there isn't any reference as to why he called Hart sick, fans immediately knew that the two were having an online banter. Fans were quick to point out that Hart's curiosity in tasting breast milk makes Brunson's claims of him being sick valid. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

No one knows for sure as to why Brunson decided to call his teammate "sick" from out of nowhere. But fans did have a field day with the post.

Last year, Hart gave NBA Twitter one of its wildest days when he posted on X about his curiosity regarding breast milk. He asked his followers if any of them had tasted their significant other's breast milk, while quickly trying to clarify he was "asking for a friend."

Jalen Brunson's hilarious comments about Josh Hart's absence

Hart missed one game this season as he dealt with a sore knee against the Washington Wizards. Jalen Brunson, however, was player of the game as he led the team to a 113-109 win against the Wizards.

He finished with 41 points, eight rebounds and eight assists against Washington. Brunson's efforts were appreciated by the Knicks fans, as he played more than 40 minutes that game. After the game, he was asked about the starters having to play more minutes to compensate for Hart's absence that night.

Hilariously, he didn't hold back and joked about being happy at Hart's absence.

"I was just happy Josh was out," Brunson said.

The following game, Hart played 26 minutes against the Toronto Raptors and finished with 10 points and nine rebounds to help the Knicks to another win. Although Hart isn't a star for the team, his efforts on the boards have always been appreciated by his teammates and fans.

Hart has played 29 games where he grabbed five or more rebounds. The 6-foot-5 forward is averaging 6.5 rebounds off the bench this season.

