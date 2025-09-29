"He was a drug for me": Laura Govan opens up on chaotic and 'addictive' relationship with ex Gilbert Arenas

Former Golden State Warriors guard Gilbert Arenas’ ex, Laura Govan, opened up on Sunday about their relationship. The two often broke up and reconciled within months, and though separated since 2014, this was the first time in years she spoke about it.

During an episode of DHC Live with Dr. Holly Carter, Govan spoke about her relationship with Arenas, while offering insightful details.

"Oh, how do I tell it to you. So, I had found out my biggest thing with him was I'm going say a bad word, but it's the truth cuz we were a fight to f**k relationship," Govan revealed.

Continuing to express her point of view on her relationship with Arenas, the model revealed how she was "addicted" to him, despite the chaos.

"We would fight and then we'd let loose. And it was our love language. And in us growing up, I realized that I can't have this," Govan said (Timestamp: 21:45 onwards). "I realized that I will put up with it because I was addicted to him. I was a he was my he was a drug for me ... I needed him through my trauma, through my chaos. He was so fulfilling for me."

Laura Govan and Gilbert Arenas were together for 12 years, having first met in the Bay Area during Arenas' stint with Golden State. According to reports, the duo began dating in 2003 and first announced their engagement in 2008.

However, an alleged affair between Govan and Shaquille O'Neal halted their plans and the relationship continued to face many problems. After years of going on and off, the couple finally decided to call it quits in 2014. They share four kids, two sons and two daughters.

Laura Govan reveals how her son’s tragedy led to reconciliation with Gilbert Arenas

Laura Govan and Gilbert Arenas ended their 12-year relationship in a messy split, remaining entangled in legal battles long after parting ways. However, the two are now on good terms, with Govan revealing it was her son’s tragedy that ultimately brought them back together.

During her conversation with Dr. Carter, Govan revealed she reconnected with Arenas after their son, Alijah Arenas, was involved in a car crash in April.

"Alijah, our son, had an accident, and it was a really bad space, a really deadly situation. We came together in the midst of that and it’s been great since,” Govan said (Timestamp: 18:30).

Although the couple has reconciled as co-parents, they’ve moved on in their personal lives. Gilbert Arenas married Melli Monaco earlier this year, while Govan is also reportedly dating.

