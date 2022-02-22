"He did that to the East, Michael Jordan did that to the entire NBA" - Chris Broussard claims LeBron James is #2 behind MJ in GOAT rankings, says the 'King' feels insecure about not being #1

Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard made some bold claims about the latest GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Several publications recently ranked the NBA's 75th Anniversary team, with many of them placing James at #2 behind MJ.

Broussard agreed with these rankings and lashed out at James for calling himself the greatest player ever on numerous occasions. Here's what the TV presenter said regarding this on the latest episode of First Things First:

"I think LeBron's showing insecurity. LeBron keeps bringing it up, let other people talk about it. If you're that guy, you don't have to keep telling us. I get it, Muhammad Ali used to always tell us he's the greatest. But that was part of his sick, he did it with humor. LeBron is saying it seriously because he's out there looking at (it like) 'man, everybody got Jordan ahead of me."

Broussard also brought up the time LeBron James called himself the greatest player ever following the Cleveland Cavaliers' emphatic comeback in the 2016 NBA Finals. The Cavs beat the Warriors and won the title. He said:

"That argument doesn't hold water. I'm not going to sit here and say that boxer that got up after being knocked down came back and won the fight is better than the one who the guy didn't even touch and dominated the fight... When LeBron was in the East, Toronto and Boston would shiver in his sight. He did that to the East, Michael Jordan did that to the entire NBA. Once Jordan took over, no one ate."

Cleveland shows love to Michael Jordan during 2022 All-Star weekend in LeBron James' presence

LeBron James will certainly retire as the greatest player in the Cleveland Cavaliers' history. He led the Cavaliers to their only championship win in 2016 and helped them reach the NBA Finals in five seasons across his two stints with the franchise.

The 2022 All-Star weekend was a homecoming of sorts for the Ohio native, and the reception he received from the home fans only made it more evident.

Michael Jordan also happened to make a surprise appearance during the halftime show of the All-Star game as the NBA honored the 75th Anniversary team. Jordan's introduction received a louder roar than James', surprising many.

Cleveland crowd cheering Michael Jordan. Cleveland crowd cheering Michael Jordan. 🔥🐐 https://t.co/MSU45x0pD8

The duo greeted each other by the end of the 75th Anniversary team introductions, and it was the highlight of the night.

The two legends have never been spotted in the same frame together, and the NBA world embraced every moment of the occasion, especially when the two hugged it out.

