"He isn't even Top 100 all time" - NBA fans trash Gary Payton for picking himself over LeBron James on his all time starting 5 list

NBA fans grilled Gary Payton after the former NBA player picked himself over LA Lakers star LeBron James in the all-time starting five list. Widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive guards of all time, Payton was a 9x NBA All-Defensive First Team, 1996 Defensive Player of the Year and the 2006 NBA champion. Payton's starting five list included Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain and his Seattle Supersonics teammate, Shawn Kemp. Reacting to Payton's list, one of the fans fired back at the NBA legend. &quot;Gary Payton isn't even top 100 all time lmfao.&quot;WOKENUT @WHARKNUTLINK@LegionHoops @nicoleganglani gary payton isn't even top 100 all time lmfaoOne of the fans hilariously shaded Payton for picking himself above players like LeBron James. &quot;No better love than self love 😂 List is awful.&quot;Dennis @Dennis_CelticsLINK@LegionHoops @nicoleganglani No better love than self love 😂 List is awful&quot;He forsure has the old head disease.&quot;KJ @kung_jookLINK@LegionHoops @nicoleganglani He forsure has the old head diseaseOne fan took a brutal shot at Gary Payton's list and ranked them among an average modern basketball team. &quot;This team wouldn't even make the playoffs nowadays😭.&quot;HERO ZERO @SURWinner2018LINK@LegionHoops @nicoleganglani This team wouldn't even make the playoffs nowadays😭A fan was bewildered with no LeBron James' name on the list.&quot;Any all time starting 5 with no LeBron I Diabolical.&quot;Keenan Buford @buford_keenanLINK@LegionHoops @nicoleganglani Any all time starting 5 with no LeBron I DiabolicalOne of the fans hilariously roasted Payton's list, saying that having three of the greatest offensive players on the same team wouldn't work out. &quot;Ok we’re just going to act like Jordan, Kobe and Chamberlain is going to work on the same team🤣🤣.&quot;Psych ward @WardPsych53121LINK@LegionHoops @nicoleganglani Ok we’re just going to act like Jordan,Kobe and chamberlain is going to work on the same team🤣🤣Meanwhile, one of the fans slammed the NBA legend for his unserious take. &quot;This is why we hate on the oldheads. They are not serious.&quot;Marcelo Mayer Enjoyer @CeloROTYLINK@LegionHoops @nicoleganglani This is why we hate on the oldheads. They are not serious.Gary Payton says he prefers LeBron James over Michael JordanNBA great Gary Payton has played against Michael Jordan and LeBron James. One of the best to ever handle the defensive business finally addressed the NBA GOAT debate between the two NBA greats. In his appearance on First Take, Payton highlighted the difference between Jordan and James in how they approached the game. &quot;Jordan had a mindset of, 'I don't care if I tire myself out; I'm taking this guy because I want to prove I'm better,'&quot; Payton said. &quot;LeBron, on the other hand, understands his role as a team leader and prioritizes his overall contribution. That’s why I prefer LeBron,&quot; Payton added. The former NBA champion added that compared to Jordan, LeBron James was a better rebounder and a better passer.&quot;I think Jordan could get to any spot he wanted on the court. However, LeBron is the better all-around player because he can pass and rebound at an elite level,&quot; he added.Gary Payton made his name among the greatest defenders in NBA history. Payton was one of the few players who was able to push Michael Jordan to extremes and made him sweat for every basket he scored.Payton also played against LeBron James, and the two even shared a great relationship outside the basketball court.