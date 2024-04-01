"He does it to everybody": LeBron James straightforwardly reacts to Nets blue chip prospect dominating Lakers

The LA Lakers pulled off a victory against the Brooklyn Nets thanks to the hot shooting of LeBron James. The four-time NBA champion hit a total of nine three-point shots to lead the team in scoring with 40 points but he also had the challenge of going head-to-head with Cam Thomas.

During the post-game interview, LeBron James complimented the former LSU Tiger, who helped keep the game close for the Nets. The former league MVP also noted the consistency of Thomas' high-level performances throughout the season.

“He does that to everybody," James said. "Cam got it going, and they hit a couple of threes.” (3.37 mark)

Cam Thomas led the Nets in scoring with 30 points, six assists and four three-pointers. Over the 2023-24 season, he has been averaging 22.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.1 three-pointers in 59 games.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 11th in the NBA Eastern Conference standings. They trail the Atlanta Hawks by a wide margin of 5.5 games for the last spot in the Play-In Tournament and have seven games to play in the regular season.

Cam Thomas says LeBron James' Lakers "didn’t really do nothing crazy"

While LeBron James had a wild shooting night, dropping nine three-pointers against the Brooklyn Nets, this stellar gameplay did not faze Cam Thomas. He pointed out their bad start and missed open shots as the main reasons that they lost the matchup to the visiting LA Lakers.

“We went like 0-for-10 at the start," Thomas told reporters. "They didn’t really do nothing too crazy. I had wide-open looks and I didn’t make them to start off. So, no, we just didn’t make the shots to start off, but it’s all right."

The Nets trailed by 26 points in the first half but managed to keep it close due to Thomas' performance. However, the comeback attempt was halted when LeBron James caught fire from beyond the three-point line.

The Lakers also had key performances from Anthony Davis, who tallied a double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds, while Rui Hachimura chipped in with a double-double of his own providing 20 points and 10 boards.

With this performance, the LA Lakers were able to get back to winning ways after losing to the Indiana Pacers in their last game. LA has only lost once in the last seven games and are ninth in the NBA Western Conference standings, 1.5 games behind Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.